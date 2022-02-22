Boulders over the water main leak on So. Canpar Street. Town staff had to shut down water to all customers to figure out its own water main had a leak. Staff then had to stabilized the driveway before removing the boulders to then dig down to the water main. All part of their 13 hour day.
The winter thaw-freeze cycle and Payson’s fractured granite and clay soils create a lot of headaches for the Town of Payson Water Department.
“Waterlines are prone to breakage ... it is a recipe for a lot of investigative work for our crews,” said water department staff in the Feb. 10 town manager report.
It could take longer than customers think to fix a leak.
First off, if someone reports water running down the street, crews have to ask and answer questions such as, “Is it a spring? Is it a sewer main leak? ... If it is a waterline leak, which one could it be coming from? Is it on a town owned waterline or on the customer’s side?” wrote staff in the report.
During the last cold snap, crews spent a 13-hour day identifying and then fixing a service line rupture on North McLane. They then switched to figuring out what caused a leak on South Canpar.
Once at Canpar, staff quickly figured out from the nearest meters the excess water did not come from customer plumbing.
The next step was to check on the town’s water main, bringing water to customers. Usually, it’s easy to dig down and expose the water main to find the leak. Here, the water main was under a pile of large granite boulders that held up a driveway.
“If we removed the soil that held up the boulder, it could cause an avalanche,” wrote staff in the report. “So, we elected to conduct a water main pressure test, which requires us to notify the customers along the street that we would need to interrupt service for approximately an hour.”
That test did the trick to prove the town’s water main caused the leak.
Repair staff pulled down the rocks and stabilized the driveway before digging up the water main. The leak was on the bottom of the pipe, which staff quickly repaired.
To top off the week, staff repaired another leak at the Four Seasons North Condominiums.
“We’re staying busy!”
To contact the Town of Payson Water Department to report a leak or to find the answer to a question, call 928-474-5242.
