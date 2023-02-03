The sky is angry. Black clouds heavy with water threaten to torture the already saturated land below. The storm had us pinned for only a couple of days, but we were already weary with cabin fever. So, we struck out in between storms to see what was happening at my favorite stomping grounds.
The East Verde seemed to be in the same mood as the sky. I watched in awe as it flexed its muscles, posing as one of its bigger brothers. It was the color of Swiss Coffee and moving faster and flowing higher than I can ever remember. Debris ripped from the banks of long dry tributaries high on the Rim surge downstream. There are branches, foliage, stones, and sometimes whole bushes rushing by. Even the boulders are rocking. In the backwaters, a foot of foam dances like scum on a boiling pot.
I visit a place where I could cross last fall in tennis shoes barely getting wet feet. Today, a crossing would most likely result in a fall with just bruising, if I was lucky. Today, the river is wild, sending life, sending its water downstream. The thunder of the rushing water makes conservation impossible. An icy wind from the west hits my face and I greet it with a smile. It brings the sharp scent of piñon pine and raw earth, and I breathe deep. I know that this is just a change of the seasons. This is Rim Country in winter. And I love it. I realize this is my happy place.
I imagine the mudbugs living up to their nickname, burrowed deep in the silt waiting for warmer and calmer times. Crayfish have long survived in our near freezing waters. When it gets too cold, they just go deeper in the mud, where it is a little warmer to hibernate. Regardless of how or why, these little dudes have it figured out, and I know I will be enjoying crawfish etouffee come spring.
The water in the main current is super dirty, full of sediment, an environment where no fish can live. But I know that holdover trout are tucked into eddies and cutbanks, waiting for the fierce currents to subside. I can feel that they are there. When it calms, trout will dart out from their hidey-holes, picking up a hapless minnow or worm as it floats by, then immediately back. This is how they will survive the winter. But for now, they wait.
I stroll by the blackberry brambles and wish that I had harvested more last August. A slice of pie would be really tasty tonight by the fireplace. I wonder what the Arizona black rattlesnake is doing right now. The one that I saw picking berries last summer. I suspect he has found some friends and is sleeping the winter away. I make a mental note to buy a new pair of upland pants. With all the rain and snow, there should be lots of blackberries and snakes this summer.
Yes, today the river is angry, too dangerous to even walk the edge. I peer downstream and see the pathways underwater and see where the bank will or has caved in. The river is changing. Some of my favorite pools will be washed out, simply erased by the ferocious flow of the current. New pools are being formed by the rushing waters. New pools to discover when the time comes. Something to look forward to, but for now, I must wait.
It is shaping up to be a wetter than normal winter. The National Weather Service shows the town of Payson almost 3 inches above average from Oct. 1 through Jan. 27. We all know that our thirsty state needs this moisture. I watch as the East Verde does its part. Joining Sycamore Creek and Oak Creek feeding the Verde. The Verde merges with the Salt, and then the Gila, and finally joins the Colorado just north of Yuma.
I sit high on the bank and think of these things. Of how the earth turns, and the water flows, and how privileged I am to be a witness. Each season should be celebrated, and the older I get, the more I know that this is true.
I also look forward to what will come in the new year. With the amount of precipitation and the timing, only good things are coming to our state. The rains that fall late in the year make an excellent habitat for the desert quail. Maybe a bumper crop next fall. And soon, maybe as soon as next month, the poppies will be, well, popping up in the hillsides south of town. But that is another article.
