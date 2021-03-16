A winter storm delivered more than many residents were prepared for this weekend.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service out of Flagstaff reports Payson saw 4.5 inches of snow, Star Valley got 6 inches while Washington Park got 6.3 inches in a 24-hour period that started Friday night.
For officers, the storm kept them busy bouncing from call to call.
A semi rollover on State Route 260 closed the roadway near the Christopher Creek turnoff Saturday for some time and at Roosevelt Lake, deputies raced to rescue two women after their canoe capsized Friday afternoon.
Deputies reportedly saved the woman and her daughter after their canoe took on water. It took deputies some time to locate them in the water near the Schoolhouse Boat Ramp, but they eventually located them and got them to shore where paramedics with Tonto Basin Fire evaluated them and determined no further medical care was needed. Their dog, however, did not survive.
Matt Binney, with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, said CPR was administered on the chihuahua, but it died.
The weather forced many to change plans because of the approaching storm. A Humane Society fundraiser planned in Pine at Old County Inn was moved at the last minute indoors to Pinewood Tavern, but still went on and a book signing at a Payson Christian bookstore was postponed.
As our latest storm system wound down Sunday, meteorologists said to expect a fast moving cold front to bring more snow Monday night through early Tuesday morning bringing with it 1-4 inches of snow above 5,000 feet with light accumulation of less than an inch down to 3,500 feet.
