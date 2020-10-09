After nearly three decades with the same fire department, John Wisner is about to take on a new challenge.
Wisner is retiring as chief of the Hellsgate Fire Department on Oct. 28. And on Nov. 2, he takes over as the new chief of the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department.
Wisner takes on a district solidly led by Gary Morris since 2014. Morris is retiring after working in the fire field since 1964.
The transition from Hellsgate to P-S should be a smooth one for Wisner as he has worked with the district on various mutual aid calls and he knows several staff members.
Hellsgate and P-S, however, are very different fire departments.
Hellsgate is about half the size of P-S with six full-time firefighters. P-S has 15 full-time firefighters in addition to a fire marshal and assistant fire marshal. P-S also has a Certificate of Necessity (CON), which lets it provide ambulance service to the area.
Hellsgate tried for several years to get a CON to bring in additional revenue to the district but was ultimately defeated by local ambulance companies who said Hellsgate would take away too much business and they could not survive if granted a CON.
Hellsgate has also weathered many financial storms. Wisner has had to lower its staffing levels after a federal grant ended. The district recently started a new two-tier reserve program to bring in additional help. The program will allow the district to bring in reserves that are not yet fully qualified to work calls.
P-S meanwhile has an active, robust reserve program already in place.
“Chief Morris has done a good job,” Wisner said.
P-S’s budget is also about double that of Hellsgate.
Wisner said there will be a learning curve taking over P-S, especially with ambulance service, but the fire board understands.
For Wisner, he never dreamed he would be chief of Hellsgate, much less another department.
In November 2015, Wisner entered the drops program. He was a captain then with Hellsgate. With the state retirement system, once you enter the drop program you must retire in the next 60 months.
That took him to October 2020.
Then Wisner was promoted to deputy chief, something he had not seen happening.
“Had I known I was going to be chief, I would have made a different decision,” he said on deciding to retire.
But Wisner can’t go back and must retire from Hellsgate. When he does, he will no longer be a part of the state retirement program.
That does not prevent him from working for another agency.
In fact, it is common for chiefs to retire and change agencies. Morris did so.
P-S launched their search for a new fire chief in July 2019.
Multiple applications were received and the fire board interviewed several candidates. Among them, Wisner stood out.
“Chief Wisner brings a number of qualities to the job. He has done a terrific job of bringing the Hellsgate Fire District out of a difficult financial crisis,” Morris said. “He has proven leadership skills. He has long experience in several ranks in a fire district and he is a local fire chief who knows the region — both were very attractive to the selection committee and the fire board.”
Wisner started with Hellsgate in September 1993.
It was his first firefighting job outside the Navy.
After working for so many years, Wisner said he is not ready to retire just yet. Plus, his wife is planning to continue working for the foreseeable future.
When a P-S captain approached Wisner and encouraged him to apply for the P-S chief position he decided to throw in his name.
He has signed a three-year contract with P-S. While he has a home in the Diamond Point Shadows area of Star Valley (on the same street he grew up), Wisner is required to live in the P-S district. He plans to keep his Star Valley home, but find another residence in P-S.
“I am excited for this next chapter,” he said. “I am looking forward to the opportunity.”
Wisner and Morris are a month into transitional meetings, and Morris feels Wisner will be well prepared to take over Nov. 2.
“I’ve known Chief Wisner my entire six-plus years at the fire district,” Morris said. “When he was promoted to fire chief at Hellsgate, he called on me for advice. I can tell the residents of the Pine-Strawberry communities that they will have an excellent fire chief.”
