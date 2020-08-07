As of Friday, incumbent Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey took a 67-vote lead over Jennifer Smith.
Morrissey expressed gratitude for the support.
“I want to thank everyone who voted in this election,” he said. “Your vote for me confirms that we have been focusing on the issues you care about.”
The lead changed hands from election day as the county election department counted 15,115 ballots in the week's course, 3,800 of which were mail-in ballots turned in at the polls on election day. The county election and recorder’s offices needed to verify signatures on those ballots which slowed the count.
Morrissey has secured a second term after one of the most expensive mayoral campaigns in Payson history. Morrissey spent at least $18,000 and Smith about $12,000 in a campaign that started with a failed recall effort and featured accusations of lying, sign stealing and websites on both sides that maintained a constant drumbeat of attack.
The spending and the accusations drove a big turnout for a primary campaign with few high-profile races. Gila County’s turnout came in close to 47.85%, compared to a turnout closer to 30% statewide.
In the next two years the town faces crucial issues, including coping with the pandemic, overhauling Firewise and building codes, jumpstarting economic development, dealing with a rising homeless population, major initiatives on Main Street and supporting businesses struggling to survive in the face of the shutdowns and a drop in spending and a host of other issues.
Morrissey looks forward to getting back to work.
“I will advocate (for) policies and projects to improve your quality of life,” he said. “I will work to bring new economic opportunities so our children and young families can have their dreams realized here while protecting our seniors who have chosen Payson to enjoy their retirement years.”
For the past two years, Morrissey has had a reliable block of four votes – leading to a persistent council split. The final vote count in the council race will determine whether he maintains that block.
Morrissey touted his efforts to empower citizens and his effort to curtail the power of the “good old boy” network during his campaign, including long-time businesses and political leaders and especially the MHA Foundation.
His challenger Jennifer Smith, a long-time Payson business owner and MHA Foundation board member, campaigned for a return to civility and pragmatic efforts to find solutions to bolster the prospects of local businesses and improve the quality of life for residents.
During his tenure, Morrissey had the same goal. To accomplish it, he created a council subcommittee that picked apart contracts on the C.C. Cragin pipeline to try to find corruption. Although the committee found few problems with the millions of dollars in contracts, Morrissey said the effort delivered on his promise of greater transparency at Town Hall.
The council majority Morrissey led also removed long-time town staff, including former Town Manager LaRon Garrett. Morrissey also pushed a lot of new faces on town boards and committees.
Also during his first term, Morrissey faced a bitter recall triggered both by Garrett’s firing and the increasingly bitter dispute with the MHA Foundation.
It didn’t help that the MHA Foundation has spent nearly a decade to convince Arizona State University to build a campus in town. The MHA Foundation has a roughly $60-million endowment raised mostly by Banner taking over the local hospital. Since then, the MHA Foundation has launched an array of health and education initiatives and continues to seek a partner to develop a 253-acre site bought from the Forest Service.
Morrissey and other council members criticized the effort to build a university, maintained the money from the sale of the hospital should have gone to the town, sought to dissolve the town’s links to the university project and criticized the MHA Foundation board members like Smith and former Payson Mayor Kenny Evans of corruption.
The MHA Foundation retaliated by filing paperwork that could have led to a multi-million dollar lawsuit, but the Foundation never filed the threatened lawsuit.
Most notably, Morrissey has made persistent, creative efforts to address the homeless issue. He successfully launched a homeless warming station during the winter of 2019-20 that provided a hot meal, shower and warm bed for those who needed it.
That effort will continue with his next term.
Morrisey’s campaign message that voters should give him another two years to force open the doors of town hall and conclude a series of proposed reforms seems to have awarded him a win.
Major initiatives under way include efforts to improve Main Street, a plan to spend millions on a second access from the highway to Main Street, adding a splash pad water feature to Rumsey Park and other plans.
His campaign ads laid out his vision to create a community center with a pool. Already, he has a splash pad in the budget ready to fund.
He has plans to stimulate economic development to bring more high-paying jobs to Payson and work with developers to create affordable housing.
To top it off, Morrissey hopes to tighten up the contract process to ensure “a level playing field for all.”
The council will soon face a vote on a tougher Firewise ordinance, recommended by a committee led by staunch Morrissey supporters. The Firewise ordinance would give the town new tools to get property owners to clean up tangles of brush that could carry a major wildfire through town. The town Fire Department is also working on a proposed revision of the town’s building codes to reduce the vulnerability of new construction to fires.
“Thanks to your contributions over the years, we are poised to realize our full potential through new and bold moves,” he said. “I am humbled that you have chosen me to lead the way. I earnestly seek your input as we provide ‘Government by, of and for the people.’”
He asks that anyone with questions please contact him at tmorrissey@paysonaz.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!