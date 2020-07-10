I spent Tuesday this week learning about the Polles Fire; making sure we have a plan for an evacuation; checking with local friends and talking with family, who live out of the area, and are concerned for us.
I hope that by the time you read this we are out from under the worry of fire. That by Friday this is just another practice run. If you are reading this and they have evacuated us, I’m with you. Either way, let’s talk about getting ready. About what we can do to help ourselves and the Pine-Strawberry community.
“Welcome to Rim Country. You bought property here and you are always ready,” said Pine-Strawberry firefighter/engineer Stacy Figueroa. By “ready,” she is talking about the Ready, Set, Go! model, a nationwide program that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.
Ready is — prepare now. Living in this tiny bit of beauty in the shadow of the Mogollon Rim, we must always be ready. We have seen fire year-round, we have had significant snow falls and rocks the size of a house have fall on to Highway 87 so it is wise to be ready.
Register with the local emergency notification system Everbridge at www.readygila.com or call 928-402-8888. This will allow the emergency services to send an alert to your phone when emergencies arise.
Go to readyforwildfire.org and/or Arizona Emergency Information Network for more details on how to be in the best ready position. Ready includes a communication and evacuation plan. Thinking about the 5 Ps — People and Pets, Papers, Personal Needs and Priceless Items. If you think about those things now, if an evacuation happens, you will have far less chaos.
Ready is the time to have a plan and talk to your neighbors.
Ready is where we were as of this writing on Tuesday. I have animals — large animals and a few of my neighbors have large animals too. I also have a plan. I have contacted friends and have a plan for six horses, several dogs and people too. Our plan includes equipment, items that we want to protect and the important paperwork and prescriptions that we need to bring. I have thought of extra drivers, as we have more than one vehicle. We also know how we will find each other if communication is a problem, meeting locations, Wi-Fi options, etc. Check out the websites, they give you ideas you may not have thought of.
By now many of you have seen sheriff deputies and or volunteers at the post office, the market and other locations in town. They may even knock at your door. They are trying to get this information to the community of Pine-Strawberry.
During our ready stage (which we are always in) we also need to know how to find the best and most current information. Check social media pages for the Forest Service and local police and fire organizations, inciweb.nwcg.gov, and the Payson Roundup at payson.com.
For P-S fire updates, I recommend following Stacy Figueroa PSFD on Facebook.
Trust the official sites, follow their instructions. Please share the posts from these official sites. Resist the urge to post what your friend’s uncle’s cousin’s butcher told you cause he had a friend who knew a guy. These rumors can cause problems, mostly for the many men and women who are giving us information as quickly as they can. Trust them to do their jobs.
Also, please resist the urge to stop firefighters to ask them questions. They are working. Some are clearing brush, some are planning the best defense to protect the town, some are looking for a place for firefighters to stay should they need to defend our town, and some might just be taking a break during a 16-hour day. The best information comes from those whose job it is to provide it.
Notice I have not and will not ask you to call our local fire department for fire information. If you have an emergency, call 911. Our firefighters are busy and the office is still conducting general fire department business. They do not have current updates, and by you calling you may hinder them getting an update or information that they need.
PSFD Chief Gary Morris is very much involved in the Polles Fire. He is part of any plan that involves the Pine-Strawberry community. But the secretary and individual firefighters must stay focused on their jobs as emergencies do not stop — even when a wildland fire hits.
Set. With the Polles Fire, set will be decided by the Type 1 team overseeing the fire. They give that information to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office — who then provides it to the community. This is an important step.
Now it’s time to check your plan, pack your emergency bag, pull out those papers and check on your neighbors.
Set is the time for guests and visitors to think about leaving. Set is the time for those who are planning to move big trailers, large equipment or large animals to move them now. Set is an opportunity to be better safe than sorry.
Go is determined by the Type 1 team and is carried out by the GCSO. Go is self-explanatory, the community is being asked to evacuate. I hope we are all still in our homes today. If we are not, I am with you and I hope you had a plan.
