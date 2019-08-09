To mark National Coloring Book Day Aug. 2, Waste Management provided free coloring books and crayons to the Payson Public Library, Safe Haven preschool and the Gila County Health Department.
District Manager Melodi Deaton took a break from her usual duties to color with the kids at Safe Haven. “As the pictures show, everyone had fun,” said Jennifer Rivera, Waste Management communications director.
