No one was injured when a driver accidentally backed into Walmart Sunday.

A shopper made a grand entrance at Walmart on Sunday.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25, a woman backing out of a parking space “over accelerated and drove backwards into Walmart,” according to Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer.

