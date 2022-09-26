Woman accidentally drives vehicle into Walmart by Alexis Bechman roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Sep 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email No one was injured when a driver accidentally backed into Walmart Sunday. Carsyn Oestmann Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A shopper made a grand entrance at Walmart on Sunday.Around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25, a woman backing out of a parking space “over accelerated and drove backwards into Walmart,” according to Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer.No one was injured. Impairment is not suspected. Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alexis Bechman Editor Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation. Author email Follow Alexis Bechman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 