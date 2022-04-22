Nancy Ayers recently celebrated her 70th year as a P.E.O. That’s a notable milestone for anyone, but especially meaningful for P.E.O., a Philanthropic Educational Organization that was founded in 1869 and depends on its members to help women further their educations.
Ayers joined her grandmother’s chapter upon invitation — the only way new members join the group.
“Growing up, when they had a meeting at my grandmother’s I had to stay outside,” she said.
Not long after being invited to join, she married. Her husband was in the military and they traveled all over the world. While now there are chapters all over the world, there weren’t at that time, but she retained her membership. When they returned to Arizona she became an active member.
Ayers has held many P.E.O. offices through the years.
P.E.O. offers grants for women to continue their interrupted educations or to get their doctorate degrees. Low-interest loans for college are offered. There are scholarships for selected women from foreign countries who are in the United States pursuing graduate work. Scholarships for graduating high school seniors is the most recent offering by P.E.O. To date, more than 116,000 women have benefited from over $383 million in educational assistance.
Ayres’ granddaughter used a P.E.O. low-interest college loan to get a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Arizona.
Ayers is well known in Payson. She volunteered for 35 years at the Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center. She was a hospital volunteer and served on the rodeo committee for many years.
Moving to Payson in 1966 she met other members of P.E.O. and they’d visit; later a chapter was formed, but it was a few years before she joined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!