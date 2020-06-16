A woman was killed Saturday morning when the motorcycle she was on crashed on State Route 87 north of Pine-Strawberry.
The woman was traveling southbound on 87 on a Harley motorcycle with a male driver around 9:50 a.m.
As the pair entered a turn just above the Nash Point pull off at milepost 273, the driver reportedly lost control and the bike veered to the right, colliding with a guardrail.
Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris said the motorcycle scrubbed the guardrail for more than 100 feet before crashing into a manzanita field in the Nash Point pull off.
“The impact caused the passenger to fall from the motorcycle and land on the guardrail. The driver was able to keep the motorcycle upright,” said Sgt. Kameron Lee, public information office supervisor with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
“Arriving Pine-Strawberry paramedics found a 30 something female in cardiac arrest suffering severe chest injuries,” Morris said. “Paramedics applied advanced life support treatment, but the woman died on scene.”
The driver suffered non- life-threatening neck injuries and was transported to the Banner Payson Medical Center in stable condition.
Neither was wearing a helmet.
Morris said this is the second fatal motorcycle crash in that curve. He said he will contact the Arizona Department of Transportation to evaluate the corner and see if additional signs can be posted warning drivers to slow down.
Just a little farther south on 87, Morris said there were five motorcycle fatalities in 2014.
He contacted ADOT and they put up additional signs. Since then, there have been no fatalities in that corner.
