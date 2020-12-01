A woman and her dog were killed in a head-on collision on State Route 87 last week.
On Nov. 24, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a white pickup truck was traveling northbound on 87 when it traveled over the centerline, colliding with a southbound red SUV at milepost 259, three miles north of Payson, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The passenger in the SUV was killed while the driver of the SUV was transported to a Valley hospital with serious injuries. A golden retriever in the SUV was also killed because of the collision.
The driver and sole occupant of the white pickup truck was transported to a Valley hospital where he was treated and released with minor injuries.
Prior to the collision, witnesses said the driver of the white pickup truck was traveling in an aggressive and reckless manner.
The driver of the white pickup truck, a 35-year-old Scottsdale man, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of manslaughter, aggravated DUI, aggravated assault, criminal damage and animal cruelty.
