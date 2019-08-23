Rescuers hauled a woman who had reportedly undergone chemo treatments a month earlier from Box Canyon last week after she suffered health complications.
The woman was hiking with half a dozen other people Thursday, Aug. 15 along the rim of the canyon, located east of Payson, when she reportedly came down with severe stomach cramps, said Bill Pitterle, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue commander.
The group had started their hike near the brush pit east of Star Valley and walked east toward the canyon.
The woman fell ill about a quarter mile west of the R Bar C Boy Scout Camp, Pitterle said.
Christopher Kohls Fire District firefighters hiked in to the woman and a dozen TRSAR volunteers responded as well.
Instead of carrying the woman a mile west, back toward where she had hiked in, Pitterle opted to have the woman lowered in a litter down a steep rock wall. He said they then carried the woman a quarter mile to the Boy Scout camp.
Crews rigged a rope system using a large anchor on the lip of the canyon. The woman was then slowly lowered to the canyon bottom.
“It was another flawlessly executed ropes mission,” Pitterle said.
For more information on TRSAR, visit TRSAR.org.
Contact the editor at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!