We are just four months into the year and local volunteer rescuers have already been out in the field for 25 days on missions.
With summer just around the corner, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue is expecting to stay busy.
Water rescues and recoveries have dominated TRSAR’s call log so far with volunteers helping to search for a couple that went missing in Bear Flats after floodwaters swept their vehicle away and a rafter that was tossed overboard on the Salt River. Both missions ended in recoveries.
On Tuesday, TRSAR was called out to Water Wheel around 1:30 p.m. to help an injured hiker.
A middle age woman from the Valley fell 14 feet off a ledge while hiking with family roughly a half a mile from the trailhead.
Unable to hike out due to a leg injury, her family called for help.
Along with 18 TRSAR volunteers, Water Wheel Fire District and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office responded.
Crews determined the safest way to move the woman was to raise her out of the canyon using a rope system and then carry her out on a litter, according to TRSAR Commander Bill Pitterle.
She was back to the parking lot by roughly 4 p.m. and family drove her to the Valley for medical treatment.
