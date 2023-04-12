rescue

Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and Water Wheel Fire and Medical work together Tuesday to rig a rope system to haul an injured hiker out of Water Wheel.

 TRSAR

We are just four months into the year and local volunteer rescuers have already been out in the field for 25 days on missions.

With summer just around the corner, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue is expecting to stay busy.

