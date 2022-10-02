On Saturday, Oct. 8, a Women’s March will be held in Payson.
“The Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity, and respect,” according to womensmarch.com.
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus invite all women and their allies to join their sister march as they stand with the nationwide Women’s March to build an inclusive society guided by self-determination, dignity, and respect for all.
“We will march to demand that our politicians and leaders be brave and bold and that they protect all our freedoms, especially the freedom to exercise our reproductive health rights,” said Penny Navis-Smith, one of the local organizers.
The day will begin with a gathering and a welcome. Two candidates who support a woman’s right to choose will be present. Tom O’Halleran, running for the House of Representatives, and Kyle Nitschke, running for Arizona State Senate, will give a brief talk at the start of the march.
The group will proceed from the parking lot off Highway 260 east of McDonald’s to the corner of East Bonita Street, a one-mile walk, then on to Democratic headquarters at 110 E. Bonita St. There will be a brief reception to gather and meet the candidates.
A recent lifting of a 158-year-old Arizona abortion statute banning all abortions, unless a mother’s life is in danger, makes this Women’s March even more significant, according to organizers. The pre-statehood law carries a prison sentence of two to five years for abortion providers.
Judge Kellie Johnson of Pima County’s Superior Court released the ruling on Sept. 23. The law Johnson reinstated dates from 1864 and codified in 1901 bans all abortions with no exception for rape or incest. The only exception involves a recipient whose life is in danger.
According to a Pew Research study of March 2022, 61% of people say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 37% say it should be illegal in all or most cases. According to a Marist poll June 2022, 71% of people oppose making it a crime requiring fines and/or imprisonment for doctors and health care practitioners who perform abortions.
Why aren’t the legislators listening to their constituents? The organizers of the Women’s March want to bring these issues to the forefront and encourage voters to vote for men and women who agree with most of the population. If reproductive rights are important for you, join the Women’s March Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Penny 928-978-1268.
