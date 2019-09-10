The lack of summer monsoon activity has prompted the Tonto National Forest to lift the Woodbury Fire Area Closure effective Friday, September 6. Monsoon storms are still attempting to form and could produce locally heavy rain, so be alert and stay out of dry washes and low-lying areas if a thunderstorm is visible in the distance. Please read and heed all warning signs within the Woodbury Fire Area in the Superstition Mountains.
Davis and Crabtree washes, near Apache Lake, remain closed because of the potential for flooding in these low-lying areas. View the closure order and map at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices.
Storms
Monsoons remain a possibility. With them come thunderstorms, which can be isolated in nature and materialize quickly.
Check weather forecasts when preparing for outings and seek shelter in buildings or vehicles during storms (avoid sheltering under trees)
Visitors should avoid low-lying areas, washes and streams which can quickly become flooded without warning
Campfire, smoking and target shooting restrictions remain in effect because of lack of summer monsoon rain, and the abundant dry grass crop that can be seen across the Tonto National Forest. Find additional information on restrictions at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices/?aid=52969.
Fireworks, Campfires, and Smoking
Fireworks are prohibited year-round on all National Forest lands
Discharging a firearm is prohibited, except for taking game under Arizona hunting laws. This includes target shooting
Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or charcoal-burning device is prohibited outside of metal fire rings and metal pedestal grills provided by the Forest Service in developed recreation sites (see list included attached to the order). The use of petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns, and heating devices are allowed.
Restrictions also apply to operating internal combustion power tools, using welding equipment or torches with open flames, operating combustion engines without spark-arresting devices in effective working order and meeting either USDA or SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) standards
Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site. Please deposit the remains in an ashtray or inside a building. Do not toss or discard remains on the ground
For questions regarding the closure order or fire restrictions, please contact one of the local ranger district offices, or call (602) 225-5200 during business hours. For more information about the Tonto National Forest and its district offices, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/tonto/home.
