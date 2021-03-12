Tim Hanrahan loved his job taking kids out in nature at the outdoor education school at Tontozona where the students called him “the magician.”
“I loved that job, man,” he recalls wistfully.
And he loved Payson, after a long struggle to find his place here.
“I have elk going through my backyard. There are five different types of lizards.”
Then, COVID-19 took everything away.
And after a lifetime of struggle, the college-educated, partially disabled, art and lizard lover found himself homeless. He has become an unwilling illustration of the troubling rise in the ranks of the working poor who increasingly live on the edge of disaster.
In the 50 years before the pandemic, lower income American households stagnated, middle-income Americans declined and upper-income people saw their earnings soar, according to the Pew Research Center. The pandemic has only sharpened the trend, with the working poor bearing much of the burden and suffering disproportionately from the virus.
The final chapter in Hanrahan’s loss came when the manager for the new owners of the C-Bar Diamond Mobile Home Park told him he had to get out — because he couldn’t afford to renovate or repair his dilapidated mobile home.
He had hoped to wait out the pandemic in the park with its $240-a-month space rental, praying that outdoor school would reopen and he could once again become the magician for those kids.
And perhaps the memory of the way those children looked up to him gave him courage. But for a moment, something rose up in him. Quiet, dryly ironic, soft-spoken, but saddled with mental illness he resisted. He videotaped a series of confrontations with the new park manager, as he tried to pay his rent in cash. He peppered her with questions. He wandered through the park, making videos of his neighbors. He made visible the plight of those usually ignored — the people living on the edge, without lawyers or influential friends or the hope that things will ever change.
But the wheels ground on. The deadline for the termination of his lease came — and he surrendered.
Now he’s moved on. At the moment, he’s sleeping on a relative’s couch in another state.
He knows he must once again start over. But he’s tired. Bone tired.
“You feel like the rug is constantly being pulled out from under you,” he said.
Hanrahan offers one face of the working poor.
“It’s surprising how many live that close to the edge,” said James Zorn, a board member on the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative. A little support at the right moment can keep those people living on that fine edge from toppling into homelessness or cascading problems when that emergency comes — from an eviction to a big medical bill.
The working poor by the numbers
A growing number of Americans have been left behind as household incomes have stagnated, while corporate profits and wealth inequality have soared. The Great Recession only widened the gulf between poor and rich households — especially with the stubborn increase in the ranks of the long-term unemployed.
After the Great Recession, people out of work for six months or more hit 45% of the total number of unemployed. That number has since hovered at 33%.
Some 2.6% of American workers who want to work could not find a job in the past six months. That compares to just 0.64% before the pandemic hit — a more than fourfold increase.
The pandemic has cast many low-income workers adrift, due to evictions, gentrification and the dwindling supply of affordable housing options. Research shows that an estimated 10 million renters are $57 billion behind on their rent. That’s 20% of renters who missed payments during the pandemic and owe an average of $5,600 each.
State and federal governments have imposed rent eviction protection and provided some rental assistance, including some $45 billion in the relief measure just approved by the House and Senate. However, that money won’t help the folks being forced to leave several mobile home parks in Rim Country — since they’re mostly not behind on their rent. Moreover, many experts say eviction could balloon when the moratoriums end and the stimulus money runs out.
Others, like Hanrahan, simply lost their homes.
In Hanrahan’s case, the mobile home park sold. The new owners have plans to upgrade and re-do the park. If the state had classified the overhaul as a “change of use,” the residents would have been entitled to six months’ notice and help from the state. But the upgrade didn’t qualify as a change of use.
Bottom line, income inequality in the U.S. increased about 20% between 1980 to 2016, despite a steady rise in worker productivity. Nearly all the wealth produced by steadily rising productivity has gone to the wealthy, while wages at the bottom remained stagnant.
As a result, many people working full time don’t have the reserves for a single emergency bill. One recent survey by Bankrate found 63% of Americans don’t have enough savings to cover a $500 to $1,000 emergency. The Pew Charitable Trust did a survey that found one-third of Americans have no savings at all.
In Hanrahan’s case, either a six-month delay in the eviction or a grant that would have helped him fix up his mobile home would have kept his life from unraveling — and from adding another statistic to the nation’s growing problem with homelessness.
How it happens
Hanrahan understands the long, slow descent into the ranks of the working poor — and the homeless.
He had a solid start. His father was a nuclear engineer. But he never got along well with his father who had the attitude, “be the one who buys the art, not the one who makes it.” So he set out to create an independent life. Hanrahan earned a college degree in fine arts from an art college in San Francisco. He had a lucrative apprenticeship with a thriving musical instrument parts business.
“We made gold and silver parts for flutes,” he said.
Hanrahan was working his way toward owning the musical parts business, when his father asked his son to come home to care for him. He had Alzheimer’s.
“I went despite the bad history,” said Hanrahan.
The disease only made the bad history worse. He left as soon as he could with his family demons following him. Hanrahan readily admits he struggles with depression and anxiety that debilitates him.
“I headed out on the road. The first place I went was Quartzite,” he said.
He couldn’t find work there — but then a friend asked Hanrahan to be the camp cook for an outdoor education group in Colorado. Next, Hanrahan went to Alaska to learn about lost wax casting.
Along the way, he found a girlfriend.
But after the jobs and the relationship all ended, he found himself “left adrift.”
Hanrahan didn’t have the resources to pay for medical care and counseling, so he wandered from one job to another until he landed the one in Payson.
Hanrahan made enough to pay $240 a month for a rental space, but not much more. And that was before he lost the job because of the pandemic.
The sale of the C-Bar Diamond Mobile Home Park turned the crisis into catastrophe. Hanrahan didn’t have the money to either move his mobile home or make the improvements demanded by the new park owners.
“This is what life has tossed me,” he said.
Hanrahan’s unusual in one respect — he has a college education.
For many, college provides an escape from the trap of poverty, with a sharply higher average income and sharply reduced unemployment rates. But even that door is swinging closed on many of the working poor. Government policies have increasingly reduced funding for public universities. So now students face ballooning tuition and rising debt. Since 1978, the cost of attending a public university has nearly tripled — outstripping the increase in wages or inflation. As a result, student debt since 2003 has increased six times faster than the overall economy — rising from $330 billion in 2003 to $1.76 trillion in 2020.
Continuum of care could solve the problem
Zorn, with the PHHVI, has researched how to get someone out of the woods or off a relative’s couch and back into the workforce or secure housing.
“You have to move all balls at the same time,” he said of the concept of a continuum of care.
The continuum of care includes subsidized housing, access to low-cost education and child care.
Until a person has a safe space to clean up, get the services needed and identify a way to make money — they remain in crisis, said Zorn.
Once out of crisis, “We have to be able to take people and get them out of their minimum wage job,” he said.
Zorn has crunched the numbers again and again. The pitiless bottom line always comes out the same — a minimum wage job does not cover basic living expenses.
A full-time, minimum wage job yields a gross income of $1,920 per month. However, many companies keep minimum wage workers at a 30-hour work week — partly to avoid paying health care costs. Working 30 hours at $12 an hour produces an income of $1,440, before taxes and deductions.
However, a one-bedroom apartment in Rim Country averages $728 per month, said Zorn. Therefore, a full-time, minimum wage worker would pay 38% of his or her gross income for the average Payson apartment. The federal government defines “affordable” housing as 30% of income.
Then add a car payment and insurance, medical insurance, cellphone, utilities, food and clothing and “you’re in the negative,” said Zorn. “They are one $400 bill away from homelessness.”
In Hanrahan’s case, he limped along on unemployment during the pandemic, which barely covered his rent. He had an old beater car. His house was a trailer with a lean-to added on for more space. He did not have the resources to upgrade his home to the level the new owners required.
He understands the new owners may develop their property.
“I’m going to have to leave Payson. I loved living here,” he said back in January.
Now he’s in another state. He does not know what he’ll do next.
“You know how hard it is to build a network?” asked Hanrahan. “I’m just now really getting to know people. I kept hoping for a better opportunity, but everything is shutting down. I keep putting it out there for something better to happen. Why is this how we live our lives?”
