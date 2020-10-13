For those who vote by mail, the state has added one more safeguard to make sure all votes get counted — additional time to fix a missing signature.
State statute has provided for “ballot curing” from the start, but this year voters whose mail-in envelope signature flummoxes the recorder’s office have extra time to verify it’s really their signature on the ballot.
“In 2018, there was a lawsuit and in 2019, SB1054 passed — which establishes that practice in state law,” said Charlotte Williams of the Gila County Recorder’s Office.
Voters will now have up to five days after the election to confirm their identities with a call, email, text or in-person visit. The recorder’s office then counts their vote and sends out a new voter registration card to update the signature on file.
This new five-day process will delay the final vote count until the Monday after the Tuesday election, however. That means before the Gila County Elections Department can confirm they have counted all votes, they must “wait for our count,” said Williams.
She confirmed few ballots require curing.
During the primary election this year, the first that required the additional time, the elections department announced the count of all the early mail-in ballot and poll votes by midnight of election day. They kept the public updated on the number of outstanding ballots to be counted each day until the Monday after election day.
Ballot curing comes into play when the recorder’s office receives a ballot to check the signature against either a voter registration card or a 90-day notice of registration change.
“If it does not match, we contact the voter and let them know,” said Williams.
Staff will also call those who neglected to sign the outside of the ballot envelop, she said, since each envelop has a bar code identifying the voter. Until the elections department counts the ballot, how the voter voted remains a secret.
The recorder’s office contacts those who need to cure their ballot through phone calls, texts and emails. Williams said even her boss, Gila County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham, gets in on the process.
“Our recorder goes through daily on the mismatched list and calls, texts and emails every day,” said Williams seeking to make sure as few outstanding ballot curing issues delay the final count as possible.
The clock to verify the signatures starts anytime from when the voter is notified, up to five business days after election day said Williams. This means, even if the voter got their ballot in early, they have until five days after the election to fix the problem. It’s their choice whether they fix the issue immediately, or wait until the last minute.
The recorder’s office will accept all forms of communication from voters to confirm or even add their signature.
Those who simply need to confirm their signature on the envelope can do so over the phone, in person, email or text, said Williams.
If people forgot to sign the envelope, they must head down to the recorder’s office and sign the ballot and also fill out a new voter registration form.
This extended deadline for ballot curing will delay the final count in close races even longer than usual.
However, the lawsuit that forced the change said the old system invalidated thousands of ballots.
In this article....“If it does not match, we contact the voter and let them know,” said Williams." She states "the Recorder's Office" will contact the owner of the ballot. Nowhere does she state that active candidates will go to voters' residences to confirm identity or ballot integrity, which happened in Payson during the Primary Election. So the questions...'How did an active candidate get the names and addresses of provisional ballot owners'? 'How does this conflict with the constitutional guarantee of a Secret Ballot'? (That guarantee extends not only to HOW a citizen votes, but also WHETHER or NOT the citizen voted.). Finally, is there no ramifications or consequences for a candidate to do such behavior? We might have asked more questions, but the candidate in questions has backed out of tonight's debate after discovering the audience would be allowed questions!
