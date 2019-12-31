Whew. What a year — full of setbacks, triumphs and cliffhangers here in the beloved community.
The biggest event: Payson made history with the arrival of the first gush of water from the C.C. Cragin Water Pipeline, capping 20 years of effort. In a state beset by drought and water rationing, Payson’s got water to serve its most ambitious plans.
Payson school district voters offered strong support to the kids, easily approving a continuation of the district’s 10 percent budget override. The district also celebrated the growth of its dual enrollment college program supported by the ASPIRE Foundation, giving local students a chance to graduate high school with their community college degree nearly finished.
Moreover, the economy finally gained ground: Sales taxes rose, unemployment fell and the town resumed repairing streets, building up reserves, chipping away at the shortfall in the pension plan for firefighters and police officers and devoting money to new projects — like a splash pad for the kids in Rumsey Park. We even ended the year with hope we’ll upgrade broadband service — a crucial gain for future economic development.
And hey — on a personal note — the Roundup again has the reporter of the year and the photographer of the year for the state.
Of course, Rim Country also weathered recalls, bitter arguments and soured politics — while wasting another year when it comes to preparing for wildfires. We had murders and tragic deaths and even bomb scares.
Like Dickens said — It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.
But here’s one constant — Rim Country’s still the best place in the world. We remain the beloved community, ready to help one another with donations to schools, a warming center for the homeless and a wealth of community organizations. Like any big, quirky family — we have our tussles and make our mistakes. But at the end of the day, we sit with one another to watch the sun set over the Rim and savor our White Christmas.
So here’s a stab at the big stories of 2019, the good, the bad and the downright ugly.
Town of Payson
MHA Foundation threatens $87 million lawsuit
Alleged “false” and “injurious” statements by Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and Councilor Jim Ferris about the MHA Foundation have reduced donations, damaged reputations, derailed contracts and threatened millions in investments, according to a notice of claim filed recently with the Town of Payson. The claim threatens an $87.4 million lawsuit, which includes $22 million in direct damages and $65 million in punitive damages for the “willful” misstatements.
Part of Hellsgate Fire Chief John Wisner’s preparations for his impending retirement includes ensuring the HFD’s long-term sustainability.
After negotiations with the Payson Council to create a separate fire merger fell apart earlier in the year, the two fire departments have gone back to their governing bodies to look at “all of its options for fire chief services after my retirement.”
Payson Town Council recall efforts end
Two recall efforts ended in December.
The Unite Payson effort sought to remove Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey, Vice Mayor Janell Sterner and Councilors Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris.
A separate effort, lead by Dave Golembewski, sought to remove Councilors Steve Smith, Barbara Underwood and Chris Higgins.
The Payson Homeless and Homeless Veteran Initiative opened a homeless warming center at Mt. Cross Lutheran Church. The multi-church volunteer-led effort plans to keep the warming center open through the cold months.
Gulch pathway project could become reality
Three property owners joined forces to donate up to three acres of flood prone land between Westerly and McLane roads near Main Street in Payson.
The property owners and the town hope to partner to create a walking path and mixed-use development.
Town clerk retiring
Silvia Smith, Payson’s town clerk for 31 years, is retiring.
Smith moved to Payson in 1983, after falling in love with Payson during camping trips. Smith and her husband Don started the Tamales for Toys drive that helped out needy families for 14 years. Longtime chief deputy town clerk Tracie Bailey will step into Smith’s position. Bailey has served the town for 18 years.
Town attorney abruptly retires
Town attorney Hector Figueroa retired before a town council called an executive session to discuss his employment.
The retirement came after Figueroa wore a gun to the August Doin’s rodeo.
Payson’s town manager unexpectedly fired
In an emotionally charged open executive session meeting, the Payson Council fired Payson Town Manager LaRon Garrett. Garrett had served the town for 25 years. The 4-3 vote not only showed the split on the council, but also the split in the town. Shortly after Garrett left, citizens started a recall effort.
New police chief
Ron Tischer joined the Payson Police Department. Tischer is only the fifth police chief in the town’s history. Tischer came from LaCrosse, Wis.
Tischer took over for Don Engler who retired at the end of July after 36 years of police service to Payson.
Economic director bows out
Bobby Davis, the economic director of Payson, retired after five years.
New town fuels manager to help with Firewise
The Town hired fuels manager Kevin McCully to help the town control its overgrown properties and educate residents about Firewise.
Goodwill opens
Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona opened a 15,000-square-foot store, donation center and Self-Service Career Center in Payson on Friday, Feb. 1, at 400 E. Highway 260.
Duza’s Kitchen opens
A Valley man moved his successful brunch restaurant to Payson. German-trained Mensur opened Duza’s Kitchen in the former location of the 703 on Main.
New murals go up
A boring beige fence got a much-needed splash of color in October when artists with ArtBeat, a nonprofit group, completed a mural just off of Main Street.
Volunteers painted larger-than-life animals in an array of vivid colors on the wall between the Messinger Payson Funeral Home and the Canal Senior Apartments, next to the town’s apple orchard. And later that month, work began on the biggest mural on Main Street yet. The ArtBeat group painted a massive mural on the rear wall of the Sawmill Theatres. The 26-foot-by-40-foot mural pays homage to what once stood on the spot — a working sawmill.
Crime and courts
A judge sentenced Steven Brydie to the aggravated maximum of 15 years in prison for shooting Michael Whitis, Jr. in July of 2018. A jury earlier convicted Brydie of negligent homicide.
Two federally sought after murder suspects found their way to Tonto Basin to reportedly hide with an acquaintance they met while in prison.
The couple, Blane and Susan Barksdale, had allegedly murdered a Tucson man and then burned him in his home.
They fled to upstate New York from where authorities extradited them back to Arizona. Along the way, they escaped in Utah and made their way to Tonto Basin.
Former Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District bookkeeper Rebecca Sigeti received six years of prison for embezzling $841,000 from the water district.
The Roundup’s former reporter, Max Foster, broke the story years ago when he sent a records request to see credit card receipts.
Mike Greer, the former treasurer for both the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District and the Gila County Mounted Posse, was sentenced to two years in prison for conflict of interest, fraud and forgery. His case took years to come to a conclusion.
Storm shuts down Rim Country
A massive winter storm forced the closure of every road in and out of Payson in February. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed State Route 87 between Payson and Winslow, State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber and State Route 87 from the casino to the junction of State Route 188. There were reports of multiple slide-offs because of heavy snowfall. A shelter at Payson High School had about 60 people — all motorists that got stuck when the roadways closed. Several more people slept in their vehicles at local gas stations.
Fossil Creek drownings
Two Valley men drowned in Fossil Creek this summer. The first man died after swimming into a whirlpool located roughly a mile south of where the upper trail reaches the creek. Then, in July, another man, while visiting the area with family and friends, hiked up to a popular waterfall after driving in from Camp Verde.
The man reportedly jumped in to save his son, who was having trouble swimming, and went under, never to resurface.
Man gunned down at a gas station
A local man was shot three times at a Payson gas station.
Samuel McDonnell reportedly shot Cody Newman, 50, at the then Giant gas station on South Beeline Highway after the men got into an argument over a gas pump. Newman survived.
Roosevelt Lake evacuated
As quarter-size ash fell from the sky, officials worked quickly to evacuate Roosevelt Lake area residents as the Woodbury Fire burned just over the mountains to the south.
The fire started June 8, five miles northwest of Superior, and rapidly headed toward Roosevelt Lake, ferociously eating up 112,899 acres.
Residents were safely evacuated and the fire did not reach the community.
P-S fire chief found safe on AZT
After a brief scare, Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris was found safe on the Arizona Trail after he went missing while hiking solo. A new GPS program had reportedly led Morris astray.
Body of missing child found
The body of a Show Low girl swept away in the swollen Tonto Creek was found after two weeks of searching. Willa Rawlings, 6, went missing Nov. 29 after she and two other children were swept away in floodwaters.
Rescuers recovered the bodies of the other children, Willa’s brother, Colby Rawlings, and cousin, Austin Rawlings, both 5, in the days after the vehicle they were in got stuck in the creek. Willa, Austin and Colby were among nine people in a military-style truck that became stuck at the Bar X Crossing.
Six people, including Willa and Colby’s parents, survived.
Schools
Payson schools get a mixed report card
In Payson, Julia Randall Elementary and the Payson Centers for Success alternative high school both earned an “A” rating in the 2019 school rankings, but Rim Country Middle School and Payson High School both wound up with “C” rankings. Both Pine and the Tonto Basin K-8 schools kept their A ranking. Payson elementary school wasn’t ranked because it’s a K-2 school.
Payson approves new Longhorn Logos
After weeks of controversy, the Payson school board officially adopted two new logos for the Longhorns. The district adopted the new logos in response to a lawsuit threat from the University of Texas, with a logo strikingly similar to the one in use here for some 20 years. A local designer came up with a new logo, but then faced a revolt from self-proclaimed “old timers,” who wanted a logo based on a design first used in 1966, with eyes that looked either “determined” or “mean,” depending on who you talk to. The University of Texas lawyers approved both logos.
Payson school override passes
Voters offered overwhelming support for Payson Schools, with 61 percent approving a continuation of the 10 percent budget override. The voter support averted $1.2 million in budget cuts phased in over three years.
Payson schools cancel bus routes for lack of drivers
Faced with a chronic shortage of bus drivers, Payson schools this year stopped providing buses for students living within a mile of the campus they attend — producing headaches and safety concerns for hundreds of students. The district hopes to restore the routes as soon as it can hire enough qualified drivers. Parent protests prompted the district to restore some routes so younger children would not have to cross the dangerously busy Beeline Highway.
Payson hires new school superintendent
After a national search, the Payson school board hired as superintendent Stan Rentz, who had been superintendent of a slightly larger school district in rural Georgia. The top candidates appeared at a series of public forums in Payson and surveys filled out by 525 parents, students and school employees stressed a preference for the experience and an ability to create a positive environment for students and staff. Rentz recently retired from his 25-year career in his Georgia school district, which has 3,300 students, compared to Payson’s 2,300. He has accepted a $115,000 annual, two-year contract to run the district.
Natural resources
Forest Service releases plan for Rim Country thinning
The Roundup launched a six-part series on the potential impact of a Forest Service plan to thin and burn 1.4 million acres of national forest in Rim Country and the White Mountains. The series looked at the potential impact on wildfire risk, human health, streams and reservoirs, air quality, wildlife and the economy, pulled from more than 1,000 pages of economic analysis on the Rim Country Environmental Impact Study for the Four Forest Restoration Initiative. The plan calls for using thinning and controlled burns on 900,000 acres that includes all of Rim Country to dramatically reduce the risk of wildfires and restore forest health.
Rim Country faces greater wildfire risk than Paradise, Calif.
Rim Country communities almost all have a higher wildfire risk rating than Paradise, Calif. did when a wildfire there killed 85 people and consumed 19,000 buildings. That conclusion emerges from a study by The Arizona Republic and other USA Today newspapers, which posted online a database rating the fire danger facing 5,000 western communities. Paradise had a risk rating of 3.8 on a 5-point scale.
In Rim Country, virtually every community scored above 4.5 on the same scale. That includes Pine (4.7), Payson (4.4), Star Valley (4.6), Strawberry (4.6), Young (4.6), Tonto Village (4.8), Christopher Creek (4.8), Kohl’s Ranch (4.8), Haigler Creek (4.7), Round Valley (4.7), East Verde Estates (4.6), Flowing Springs (4.7), Freedom Acres (4.8), Beaver Valley (4.7), Washington Park (4.7) and Geronimo Estates (4.6).
C.C. Cragin water finally flows to Payson
For the first time this year, Payson took delivery of water through its $52 million C.C. Cragin pipeline and water treatment system. The C.C. Cragin water will boost the town’s sustainable water supply by 3,000 acre-feet annually. The town currently pumps about 1,800 acre-feet annually from its underground wells. The water delivery makes Payson one of the few towns in Arizona with more water than it needs for the buildout of its general plan — which would produce a town of about 38,000 population.
Outdoor tourism boosts Rim Country economy
Tourism boomed across the state — especially in Gila County, where it remains a pillar of the local economy, according to a state report on trends in the travel industry. Tourism spending jumped 6 percent and accounts for about 20 percent of the jobs and economic activity in Gila County — roughly double the percentage of the statewide average. The $294 million in travel spending in 2017 in Gila County contrasts with $260 million in 2008, before the recession hit.
Tonto Forest releases travel management plan study
After a decade of study and re-study, the Tonto National Forest released the latest version of its plan to restrict cross-country, off-road drivers and establish a network of 6,000 established miles of dirt roads and trails. The draft plan would also ban off-roaders from most of the Payson Area Trail System (PATS), a move designed to protect the popular system of hiking and bike riding trails.
The “revised alternative C” would leave open to public use 3,000 miles of roads and nearly 3,000 miles of motorized trails. The plan would close to the public another 3,000 miles of roads and trails, mostly tracks through the forest created by repeated use by cross-country riders.
Medical care
Teen pregnancy rate falls — but remains high in Gila County
Gila County still has one of the highest teen birthrates in the state, despite the 50 percent decline in the United States among girls 15 to 19 since 1990, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gila County’s rate has also declined, but remains twice the national average. The national teen pregnancy rate in 2017 stood at 25 per 1,000 girls age 15-19 nationally and 30 per 1,000 in Arizona and 49 per 1,000 in Gila County. That puts Arizona’s rate 20 percent above the national average and Gila County at twice the national average.
‘Death by despair’ rate high in Gila County
Gila County’s still struggling with an epidemic of “death by despair” — suicide, drug overdose and alcohol abuse. A national Commonwealth Fund study documented a dismaying rise in death rates from those three causes between 2005 and 2017. Arizona remains in the upper third in all three categories, with Gila County scoring well above the already worrisome state average.
A surge in opiate deaths linked to the abuse of prescription painkillers contributed to the trend, researchers concluded.
Gila County child vaccination rate still too low
Schools in Gila County don’t have high enough vaccination rates to prevent an outbreak of preventable, potentially lethal childhood diseases, according to Arizona Department of Health Services statistics. Only 44 percent of schools in Gila County have vaccination rates among kindergartners sufficient to confer “herd immunity,” which can keep serious diseases like polio, measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough from spreading through the population.
Internet
APS officials detail broadband plan
Arizona Public Service officials say they’ll offer high-speed, potentially redundant broadband in both Rim Country and the White Mountains by stringing a high-capacity, fiber optic line on existing power poles from Phoenix to the APS Cholla Power plant. If existing providers like CenturyLink, Cable One and Suddenlink connect to the APS line, the new line could prevent frequent outages, at a cost the utility company hasn’t yet determined.
Cable One promises high-speed internet
Cable One says it will start construction on an additional, high-speed internet cable in June, a giant step toward speeding up Rim Country’s sluggish internet and eliminating life-threatening, business-crunching outages. Cable One executives announced the roughly $14 million plan. The phased construction would connect Payson to Show Low before the end of this year and then finish the loop to Phoenix by the end of 2020. The MHA Foundation put up about $2 million to ensure Cable One will build the line.
