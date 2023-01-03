The holidays got you down?
Did you learn about a family member’s mental health diagnosis this holiday season?
Depressed? Stressed?
You’re not alone.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people report their stress increased during the holiday season. A survey by the American Psychological Association said the reasons given were a lack of time, financial pressures, gift-giving, and family gatherings. This stress can lead to physical illness, depression, and anxiety.
There is a place to safely let off steam, receive support, encouragement, and direction to find relief in Payson - NAMI Payson's Community Support Center.
“When a friend or family member develops a mental health condition, it’s important to know that you’re not alone,” said Patty Wisner, president and program director for NAMI Payson. “Family members and caregivers often play a large role in helping and supporting the millions of people in the U.S. who experience mental health conditions each year. Many family members and caregivers experience the same thoughts and questions you might be having now.”
On the first and third Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., NAMI Payson offers a support group for adults living with mental health conditions. On the second and fourth Wednesdays at the same time the support group is for family members who seek to support their loved ones living with a mental health diagnosis.
These support groups help foster “better coping skills, find strengths in sharing experiences, embrace humor as healthy, and understand that mental health conditions are no one’s fault and can be traumatic experiences,” said Wisner.
These meetings alternate each week with those for family members who seek to support their loved one(s) living with a mental health diagnosis.
Mental health runs the gamut from situational depression over the death of a parent, to challenges of living with a bi-polar or an eating disorder.
NAMI Payson meets to help remove the stigma attached with mental well-being.
“We care for our physical body, why can’t we trust to give our mental wellness the same attention and care?” said Wisner.
Certified facilitators moderate the support groups on a volunteer basis. Wisner and NAMI Payson leaders believe strongly if NAMI Payson can offer a safe place to support, listen, and direct those suffering to resources, the community can reduce its mental stress - which helps everyone. As the saying goes, you can’t do good, if you don’t feel good.
In addition to the weekly support groups, NAMI Payson will soon hold its Family to Family Class.
“This is a free, eight session educational program for family, significant others, and friends of people with mental health conditions,” said Wisner.
NAMI.org describes the program as “a designated evidence-based program.This means that research shows that the program significantly improves the coping and problem-solving abilites of the people closest to a person with a mental health condition."
The class is held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.
Classes start on Jan. 24 and run through March 14.
Registration is required.
To register or ask any questions about the support groups or classes, please call 928-301-9140 or email NAMIPayson@yahoo.com.
The Community Support Center is located at 308 E. Areo in Payson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!