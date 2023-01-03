NAMI Payson Family Support Group logo

Every Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., NAMI Payson meets at their offices on Aero Drive to hold modulated support groups for those struggling with a mental health diagnosis.

In January, NAMI Payson will hold its Family to Family Class.

The class is held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

Classes start on Jan. 24 and run through March 14.

Registration is required.

To register or ask any questions about the support groups or classes, please call 928-301-9140 or email NAMIPayson@yahoo.com.

