Pumpkin carving
and painting party
5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Common Grounds Coffee House, 219 S. Colcord Road: Carving, painting, games, music, drinks and fun; $13 per carving seat, $13 per painting seat or Friends and Family Pack 3 for $28, all prices include pumpkin. Pre-purchased tickets encouraged, but not required.
Old Bastards Motorcycle Club bags & Trunk or Treat
5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, Native Grill, 210 E. Highway 260: Bring the kids out for a safe alternative way to Trick or Treat; all participants are asked to bring a canned food donation to help with the holidays; features a live band and a Best Dressed Cars and Motorcycle show, trophies to the winners, a 50/50 with raffle prizes to raise money for the group’s Holiday Meals for families in need
Mazatzal CASINO
Halloween Bash
9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino: A “Back to the ’80s” Halloween Bash; attendees can enter the costume contest and/or moon walking or ’80s music lip-sync competition and win a share of $1,700 in cash, must purchase a Halloween Bash ticket and be present to win and claim prize, all entries must be completed by 9:55 p.m., contests begins at 10 p.m., winners announced at midnight; entertainment/music by DJ Brent; tickets on sale now for $15. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or rules, visit the Players Club at the casino.
Horsey Halloween Party
2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, Patterson Riding Stables, 272 S. Sprague Dr., Star Valley: Dress up yourself and your horse for prizes for best costumes, followed by games on horseback — $50 on school horse, $45 on own horse — to sign up, call/text Judy on 303-358-6118 or email paysonridinglessons@gmail.com.
Halloween Party
at payson elks lodge
1206 N. Beeline Highway, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30: Open to all Rim Country youngsters.
town of Payson’s
Trunk or Treat
fall Festival
6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway: Free, but non-perishable food donations welcome. Sponsored by Matt Crespin, State Farm agent, with candy provided by the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department; “trunk” participants will hand out the candy. To rent trunk or booth space costs $30, the deadline to reserve space is Oct. 25; participants may also display the name of business on trunk or booth. New this year are a corn maze, tractor display, photo booth and pumpkin carving contest presented by Payson Premier Dental, with cash prizes for top three winners in the pumpkin carving contest. See paysonrimcountry.com/fallfest for official details or call 928-472-5110.
Pine-Strawberry
Fire Department Open House
and Trunk or Treat
6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31: For space availability contact Stacy Figueroa at the PSFD or text 928-970-1863 with your phone number and email address or donation ideas.
Bruzzi Vineyard
Halloween Party
6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, Bruzzi Vineyard, 47209 N. Hwy. 288, Young: Features food and drink, pumpkin decorating contest, pumpkin-hole tournament, cake walk, costume contest, talent show, ghost stories and s’mores by the campfire.
This is not a complete list of scheduled holiday festivities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!