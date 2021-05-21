Rim Country young people, ages 17 and older, have an opportunity to earn $486 per week with the Youth Conservation Corps.
This work is for young people who love being outdoors in the Tonto National Forest that surrounds Payson. The Arizona Youth Conservation Corps and Gila County government have extended the application deadline for June-July outdoor jobs.
YCC crews work on local projects within their own communities — these are day jobs where members work through the day and head home at night. Members must be able to actively participate in environmental education activities and practice appropriate safety procedures in all tasks assigned. This includes safe use of and maintenance of hand and power tools as necessary. Most importantly, participants must be willing to be an active member of a team of up to eight individuals.
Read more and apply at azcorps.org/member-positions.
Call Lorena at 928-526-3280 or email lvazquez@conservationlegacy.org with questions.
Arizona Conservation Corps has jobs for adults too, ranging from mentorship/leadership to assistant crew leader and crew leader — there are options for applicants of all experience levels. Read more at azcorps.org/member-positions.
YCC participants earn $12.15 per hour or $486 per week learning new skills through hands-on projects; a variety of forestry land management; and community activities.
It’s valuable work. The team will help support recreation mitigation projects directly related to the impacts of high forest use — activities such as cleaning up and restoring campground infrastructure, performing basic maintenance and rehabilitation of trails including new social trails — and other recreation infrastructure projects and activities. Youth crew members live at home and work Monday through Friday on projects in the national forest surrounding Payson, with preference given to local applicants. YCC’s other benefits range from an AmeriCorps Education Award, Employee Assistance Program, and opportunities for specialized training.
