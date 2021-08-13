Two ill-prepared teens were rescued from a canyon earlier this month after being inspired by a YouTube video to tackle the difficult terrain.
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue unit responded to a report of two stranded hikers in Meadow Canyon, which is a tributary of West Clear Creek.
Two 19-year-old teens from Phoenix had hiked to an area known as Hanging Gardens earlier in the day and upon their hike out, got lost in the steep terrain. The men called for help when they could no longer climb further up.
Rescuers set up a rope rescue system and lowered rescuers into the canyon.
“The stranded hikers were then secured in harnesses and helmets and were raised with the rescuers to the top of the canyon by approximately 3 a.m.,” according to a release. Neither was injured.
“The hikers indicated that they had obtained the information about the hike from YouTube and were minimally equipped for a day hike,” the release states. “It is important that those recreating in the back country are prepared for unexpected emergencies and carry at least the “10 Essentials” in addition to a charged cellphone, research the route descriptions of the planned route, and leave a detailed trip itinerary with a trusted person who can call for help if the party does not return as expected.”
10 Essentials
• Water
• Food
• Extra Clothing
• Navigation Equipment (map, compass, GPS) — do not rely solely on your smartphone.
• Headlamp/Flashlight
• First Aid Kit
• Shelter Material (emergency blanket or large leaf bag)
• Fire Starting Kit (be extremely careful with fire and be aware of fire restrictions)
• Pocket Knife/Multi-Tool
• Signaling Equipment (whistle and signal mirror)
