Harrowing.
Heartbreaking.
Horrifying.
But Robert Hershberger’s “Diary of an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” is also a love story.
The book represents a brave attempt to break through the suffocating denial surrounding Alzheimer’s and to force us each to think about dementia, caregiving, family — and surviving the unthinkable.
Hershberger’s half-century marriage to the Rev. Deanna (Dee) Herberger ended in a five-year descent into Alzheimer’s. She was a bright, loving, optimistic, selfless, adventuresome woman. But the disease stripped away her independence, her personality and finally her life — all played out in Payson. The former dean of the University of Arizona School of Architecture kept a meticulous diary chronicling his heartbreak, frustration, mistakes and moments of transcendence.
The book is a hard read. In the beginning, she forgot names, lost language, became dependent and confused.
Each year-long chapter comes with a list of hard-won tips.
Hershberger’s hosting a book signing at the Payson Public Library this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. He’ll talk about writing the book and sign additional copies from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. He hopes to offer solace and practical advice for anyone else facing such a possibility.
His core advice boils down to two key points.
First, seek the help of family, for no caregiver can shoulder the burden alone. In Hershberger’s case — he wishes he had moved to be near his grown children before it was too late financially and practically.
Second, prepare for an infuriating struggle with a medical system not well adapted to coping with either mental illness or a slow, terminal disease. The system’s designed to maximize profits from acute care treatments and drug-and-procedure-based interventions. It falters when faced with supporting caregivers, long-term needs and flexible responses.
Some 150,000 Arizonans older than 65 currently have Alzheimer’s, a number expected to grow by a third to 200,000 by 2025. Some 260,000 family members provide unpaid care — two-thirds of them women. All told, they provide some 500 million hours of care annually.
Beneath all the grim detail in “Diary of an Alzheimer’s Caregiver,” the book is a triumph of love. Hershberger’s once varied, active, vigorous life was fed inexorably into the maw of the insatiable disease. Nonetheless, he never ceased his efforts to solve the mounting problems of the disease. It’s like climbing a talus slope and sliding backward further with each desperate flounder upward. He’s brutally honest about his own emotions and blunders — while never flinching from her need.
Alzheimer’s is particularly cruel, for the dementia robs you first of the relationship, the expressions of gratitude, the memories you’ve built. He clung to the love of their long life together. He treasured her moments of clarity and continued doggedly on in all the time in between.
One of the hardest things to read was his guilt and self-criticism — the endless second guessing. In the end, he could not manage her needs at home — and sought residential care. But they could not deal with her outbursts unless she was “stabilized.” So he placed her in a psychiatric hospital to develop a drug combination that would make her a candidate for a care home. She came out of that hospital so sedated and altered that Hershberger flogged himself with guilt and regret.
Perhaps the most touching scene in the book remains his final visit with her. He brought a hamburger and fries, hoping she would fondly remember their Sunday lunches after church. She was sweet and calm, gritted her teeth and refused to eat when he offered her a bite. He tried to get her to drink a sip of Coke.
“She would have none of it,” wrote Hershberger. She handed the cup back toward me, but held onto it tightly until I looked into her eyes and at her loving smile. She was trying to tell me something very important.
“I took her hand and told her once more, ‘Deanna, sweetheart, I love you very much, with all my heart. I always will.’”
She smiles very sweetly at me and mouthed, ‘I love you too.’ She then drifted into a deep sleep while I shuddered to think what might happen next, beginning to realize what she had just told me.”
She died that night.
“I am extremely grateful that my loving wife, even in her nearly comatose condition at the hospital and in the memory care center, regained an ability to recognize and love me. This meant so much to me. I continue to admire Dee’s proactive nature, even to the point where she took control of how she died. I did not think she had the remaining mental capacity to make such a decision. But I was wrong. She defeated death in her own way.”
