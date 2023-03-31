Great news.
More trouble.
And a long way to go.
That sums up the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District’s expensive, complicated effort to produce enough water to both serve its 3,200 customers and lift a building moratorium in the unincorporated community.
The board last Thursday, March 23, detailed plans to spend more than $36 million in low-cost state and federal loans to overhaul the leaky system and drill a new, 2,000-foot-deep well. The district won’t have to pay back about $1 million and will benefit from long-term, low-interest payments. Water rates have already been raised as a condition of getting the loans.
The loan-funded projects could start generating enough water for the district to hand out at least a few new water meters for new customers in a matter of months, said board members. However, it could take a year or two before the district can fully lift the moratorium on new meters.
“That’s the elephant in the room,” said Chair Raymond Headings, “it’s the drought and the moratorium and the things we’ve done in the last two years. How do you eat an elephant? Bite by bite.”
The board also approved several million dollars in contracts to replace thousands of feet of old, leaky waterlines. Projects already completed have reduced water loss in the system from about 42% to perhaps 30% of the water produced, according to engineering reports presented at the meeting.
The encouraging progress report on new projects intended to eventually lift the moratorium was upstaged on Friday by Board Chair Raymond Headings’ abrupt resignation. Headings did not cite a reason for quitting in his email to other board members. However, the Thursday meeting was crowded with critics of Headings’ dealings with district staff members.
(See related story on page 2).
The meeting drew a contentious, overflow crowd to the district’s cramped offices – with a sheriff’s deputy standing by. Headings kept a tight grip on the meeting.
During his report, board member Lawrence Bagshaw diverted from the agenda to credit the resumption of public prayer at the start of the meeting in January for the bountiful rains of February and March.
“We’ve formally reinstated prayer – and I believe the rain we have right now is due to the prayers,” said Bagshaw. “Those who don’t believe are welcome to their own opinion. Certainly the precipitation we’re getting now is totally in contradiction to what the learned weatherman and computer modeling have predicted. I joined the board as a result of what was to be a recall. I’m the only board member elected during that recall period. There are real problems involved in recall.”
At this point, Headings interrupted to say, “we probably need to get back to the agenda.”
The crowd was mostly upset about the treatment of water district staff by several board members and managers – including Headings.
Later in the meeting, Headings responded to rumbles in the crowd about shutting down public comment.
“There’s a group not looking to manage and conserve the water – they’re only looking out for themselves,” he said. “The district’s role is not to stop the growth and development, but to slow it so the current customers have water and are not stressing it with additional connections.”
“Is that a statement or a fact?” called out one audience member concerning the motivations of the critics.
“This is a report and there is no comment,” retorted Headings. “You’re out of order.”
“You’re out of order,” the audience member said.
So the meeting focused solely on the new projects underway to increase the capacity of the system – which provides about 8.8 million gallons a month during peak periods in the summer. The board imposed the moratorium on new water meters more than a year ago, as the system’s capacity fell short of the demand by the 8,000 summer residents. Water use falls to about 4.4 million gallons a month in the winter.
The replacement of leaky, plastic water lines the district inherited from the private provider has already reduced losses, according to reports presented on Thursday.
The board presented a whole series of reports on water use and new projects. That includes plans to drill a new, 2,000-foot-deep well; installation of new water lines to reduce leaks; new storage tanks; and a study of what it would cost to connect the district to Payson’s C.C. Cragin pipeline.
So here’s a summary of the projects discussed at the meeting:
New deep well: The district has already spent about $500,000 to buy the McKnight property in Strawberry where hydrologists have recommended drilling a new, deep well. The board on Thursday approved a $1.3-million contract with KP Ventures to drill the Strawberry View 3 well. The well will ultimately also need a storage tank and pumps to inject the water into the system – with most of the customers uphill in Pine. The district’s hoping to complete the well in 12 to 18 months – perhaps in time to start producing water in the summer of 2024. This assumes the well actually hits water in the deep aquifer – and doesn’t have the crippling problems with sand in the pumps that has plagued other wells in the system. The well could eliminate a large share of the shortfall in the current system – laying the groundwork for lifting or easing the moratorium.
New waterlines:
The board approved several new waterline projects, relying on money from the state Water Infrastructure and Finance Authority (WIFA) and the federal U.S. Department of Agriculture. The projects will increase water pressure and reduce leakage from the system. The contracts approved include The Cool Pines Phase A project for $1.2 million and the Woodland Heights A, B & C line for $2.5 million. Other projects have not been bid.
Connecting to Cragin
Pipeline:
Sunrise Engineering estimated the district could double its water supply by connecting to the C.C. Cragin pipeline. However – the cost would come to $71 million to receive, treat and distribute about 265 acre-feet annually. That works out to $22,000 per existing customer. It offers a long-term solution – since the project would take 10 or 15 years to complete.
"We formally reinstated prayer." Oh OK so God ignores kids being r*ped by catholic priests and wars and famine, but he took the time to answer some random guys call on Pine, AZ. Absolutely mental.
