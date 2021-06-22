Lou Manganiello beat Gary Cordell 3 and 2 (up three holes with two remaining) to win the A Flight of the Payson Men’s Golf Association Match Play Championship at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday, June 16.
Manganiello survived three rounds in winning the crown. Four-time defending A Flight champion Tim Ernst withdrew before the June 9 semifinals because of a family commitment.
Steve Thompson beat Chip Yeomans 3 and 2 to win the B Flight, Danny Harder beat Bob Parkinson 3 and 2 to claim the C Flight and Jim Livingston won the Red Flight with a 5 and 4 win over Ed Bossert in the final.
McKee wins low net tourneyFor those not reaching the match play final, the PMGA held a low net tournament.
Mike McKee won with a net 69, followed by Gary Vaplon (70), Ken Althoff (72), Harry Parsons (72), Alex Armenta (73), Russ Thornell (74) and Tim Hughes (74).
Dennis Schwebs had the longest putt (#18, 23 feet 3 inches). Closest-to-the-pin winners included: McKee (#2, 21 feet 9½ inches), Tony Robles (#5, 2-6), Herb Sherman (#8, 6-6), Al Chittenden (#14, 2-5) and Armenta (#17, 0-11½).
