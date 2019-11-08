Payson and Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget stretching Market on the Move (MOM) program every month.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. The Market on the Move is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing. It is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Bring cash and fill boxes that MOM supplies. Items are offered on a first come, first served basis.
MOM is part of the 3000 Club, a nonprofit charitable organization. It provides a farmers market atmosphere at various locations throughout the Phoenix and Tucson areas, and in northern Arizona.
The 3000 Club members, supporters and volunteers annually help to rescue millions of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, distribute millions of dollars worth of produce, provide millions of meals, help thousands of families in need, distribute fresh produce to food banks and agencies across Arizona and throughout the U.S.
For details, go to Facebook and search for Market on the Move Payson.
