The Biden administration has paused the fast-tracked land transfer to allow for a huge copper mine beneath Oak Flat near Globe, an area considered sacred by the Apache.
The Trump administration had finished a required environmental study six months earlier than originally scheduled and the previous Congress had ordered the transfer of 3.7 square miles of land within 60 days.
However, the Biden administration has revoked final approval of the environmental study of the Resolution Copper Mine required before the land transfer could legally take place. The mine is in southern Gila County, near Superior.
The move likely represents a delay in the land transfer rather than a cancellation, unless Congress takes additional action.
This week, Rep. Grijalva and Senator Bernie Sanders introduced Senate and House bills to overturn the land trade.
Proponents say the gigantic copper mine will provide 3,700 jobs in an economically distressed area and ultimately produce a quarter of the nation’s copper needs.
The Apache, who call the area Chi’chil Bildagoteel, maintain the land is sacred although it is not on any reservation. Apache continue to gather herbs and other materials in the boulder-strewn Oak Flat, which also remains popular with campers and climbers.
The Forest Service analysis suggests that the proposed block-fault mining thousands of feet beneath the surface will cause the Oak Flat area to eventually collapse into a crater a mile wide and perhaps 1,100 feet deep. Land around the crater itself would also likely become too unstable to use. If approved, it would take years to start mining and perhaps six years more for the collapse to become evident at the surface.
Gov. Doug Ducey criticized the delay in the land transfer, saying “Undoing lengthy, comprehensive and already complicated federal environmental studies on a whim with the changing of federal administrations doesn’t work.”
Rep. Paul Gosar, characterized the decision to review the Final Environmental Study as “completely unacceptable.” He noted the project could ultimately inject as much as $60 billion into the Arizona economy. The project could extract a billion pounds of copper annually.
“Mr. Biden once again ignores the sound science, wipes out thousands of more jobs and discounts the significance this copper mine is to clean energy, our electrical grid, solar panels, wind turbines and hundreds of other needs,” said Gosar in a newsletter to constituents.
“While we strongly support the rights of tribe’s voices to be heard, there is nothing sacred about this property,” he insisted. “This is mining land first and foremost. The tribal historian confirmed that in 2011. The fact remains that Resolution Copper and the Forest Service worked hand-and-glove by consulting with the tribes throughout the approval process. Opposition groups that seek to halt the Resolution Copper project are neither reasonable nor practical.”
However, the San Carlos Apache Tribe chair in a January op/ed piece published in The Arizona Republic said “as chairman of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, I unequivocally state that we, along with the National Congress of Indians and the Inter-Tribal Association of Arizona, remain vehemently opposed to the construction of the Resolution mine.”
He called Chich’il Bildagotell “the heart of our religious and cultural beliefs” and said the mining company and the Forest Service had ignored the repeatedly raised concerns of the Apache.
Native Americans proved crucial to Biden’s win in several states, including Arizona. Biden has appointed the first Native American cabinet member in history — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a former New Mexico congresswoman. During his campaign, Biden vowed to consult with Native American tribes on land use issues and to address multiple health, economic and environmental challenges on reservations.
Environmental groups have opposed the mine because it would not only destroy Oak Flat but cover thousands of acres with mine tailings, while using more water annually than the City of Tempe.
“The Save Oak Flat Act is a critical step to overturn the death sentence Oak Flat faces,” said the Center for Biological Diversity’s Randy Serraglio of the congressional effort to reverse the land swap. “The proposed land trade was a sleazy deal to begin with. The Trump administration doubled down on that corruption and tried to fast-track the land swap before leaving office.”
The Trump administration concluded the environmental assessment six months early and approved the land transfer in the final weeks in office. The land transfer would swap the land above the mine for land elsewhere, including along the endangered San Pedro River — a major flyway for migrating birds.
Michael Nixon, an attorney for the Apache Stronghold group that filed the first lawsuit seeking to block the land transfer, told the Associated Press that only Congress can ultimately stop the project. “Oak Flat is still on death row. Essentially, they’re just changing the date of execution.”
A representative for Resolution Copper, owned by the Australian mining companies PHP and Rio Tinto, said the company is evaluating the decision. The company has so far invested $2 billion in the project and had promised to allow public access to Oak Flat as long as it was safe.
The mine would extract low-grade copper ore from thousands of feet beneath the surface, mostly using giant, robotic diggers. The company could return the processed mine tailings to the caverns to prevent the eventually collapse at the surface. This would also provide a place to put the nearly 20 billion cubic feet of tailings. The ore itself is just 1.47% copper, yielding a huge amount of waste rock.
However, the company said that backfilling the tailings would cost more than the ore was worth at current prices. Instead, the proposed mine would essentially create a vast funnel to remove the ore, leaving behind vast, excavated caverns that will eventually collapse.
A worldwide boom in electronics has caused a projected shortage of copper ore, critical to everything from transmission lines to solar panels and cellphones.
A little bit more background on this article is needed. The sale of 2400 acres of Tonto National Forest land comprising Oak Flat was mandated by law when it was added as a rider to the 2015 Defense Appropriation bill. BHP and Rio Tonto have tried to gain ownership of the area for about 15 years , which included some illegal activities by Rep. Rick Renzi that landed him in prison. The end result if the line would be a crater estimated at 1100 feet deep and two miles wide, in addition to a trailings mound originally estimated to cover 3000 acres to a height of 500 feet. This was originally b proposed to be located north of US 60 near the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, but has been shifted to south of Globe, largely in BLM lands. Which would require approval by BLM, a survey to identify and excavate an archaeological sites present which a recent estimate put at several hundred. This us not something that happens quickly.
Oak Flat was designed by President Eisenhower in the 1950s as a mineral withdrawal area, meaning that no mining was to ever be allowed to preserve the natural resources, waters and recreational values. The area is considered a world class location for rock climbing, in addition to camping and general outdoor enjoyment.
With respect to Chi’chil Bildagoteel, the area has been determined to be a Sacred Site following an extensive ethnographic study conducted which resulted in the site being listed in the National Register of Historic Places. An sacred site does not have to be limited to only Reservation lands but could be situated anywhere within the territories originally used by any particular tribe: for example the San Francisco Peaks. Regardless of Rep. Gosar claims, this area has an extensive history of use by the Western Apache which goes far beyond simply collecting food stuffs. Ceremonial use is a prime component of Chi’chil Bildagoteel and its associatuon with nearby Apache Leap which may be the largest prehistoric Apache site in the area, if not the state. Additionally, Native American cultures are comprised of numerous bands or clans which each had their own traditional use areas that where exploited for hunting, gathering and agriculture. While the former tribal historian said that this area was not sacred, according to Gosar, what's not specified, is he is not a member of the clans that utilized the vicinity of Oak Flat. For him, it has no intrinsic ceremonial importance; that doesn't negate that it definitely does for other clans.
With regard to Rio Tonto, the claim that this operation would create thousands of jobs has been nothing short of a marking ploy. The 7000 foot deep shaft from which the block fault operation would be done, was created several years on the adjacent private property immediately to the south of Oak Flat. Given the extreme depth of the proposed mining, it must be done remotely using robotics -- monitoring of this can be done by a few technicians located anywhere in the world. About the only employees needed would be some local, highly trained folk (it specialists contracted in) to address any trouble shooting and repairs, and truckers to move the ore. The notion that any ore recovered would supply America's needs is disingenuous -- this mine would be owned by a foreign company who is under no obligation to sell its product to the US. They can readily sell it wherever they please on the world market. All one needs to do is look at just where manufacturing of copper based components are being done to identify just where the copper would be sold.
