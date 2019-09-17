Mazatzal Hotel & Casino General Manager Hubert Nanty and Gaming Director Junior Tinnin Nanty presented checks to three local nonprofit organizations at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Coffee Korner Friday, Sept. 6.
The nonprofit organizations had applied to the casino’s Charity Contribution Funding Program, which stipulates that casinos pay any hand-pay jackpots won by a person on an excluded list or who is unable to provide required documentation within 90 days of winning, to an Arizona-based nonprofit organization.
Recipients were the Time Out Shelter, Inc., Rim Country Quilt Roundup and KPJM-LP, Inc.
Each received $462.50. Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)(3) or other approved classification with charitable causes. Organizations can apply for the 2020 program in January.
