Scott Moody served two tours of duty in the U.S. Navy during the Persian Gulf War.
He compared the threats businesses face on the internet these days with his days in the military.
“The internet is a war zone,” said Moody, who owns SmartSystems Inc. in Payson. “The things we have to do to keep our businesses so that they can thrive and be recoverable keeps changing. They’re getting attacked by ransomware. Half the businesses that get hit by ransomware, if they don’t have a backup, they’re out of business.
“So, we make sure businesses are secure and recoverable. That’s at the foundation of what we do. Then we also do projects and help provide guaranteed response times for all of our businesses.”
His four years in the Navy is one of the keys he points to 18 years after opening SmartSystems Inc. — The Computer Technology Experts. The company that helps protect businesses from internet attacks and also provides computer repair services for individuals has been at 201 W. Main St. Suite D in Payson’s Sawmill Crossing for eight years.
“It was one of the best things I ever did for myself,” Moody said of enlisting at the age of 19. “I loved the military. I used to annoy my shipmates all the time because I was always so Popeye happy. I’d say, ‘Good morning shipmate.’ That’s just how I was.
“I think at the core of me, I do well in chaotic environments. That’s what CIC (Combat Information Center) is on a ship. Doing an IT business is extremely chaotic. It’s a war zone out on the internet. We make sure a lot of businesses are secured, recoverable, patched and available. And when there’s problems, we respond. So, that’s kind of chaotic by nature. And I think at my core, I am drawn to that. I think that is why I am who I am.”
He reached the rank of E-5 as an operations specialist.
SmartSystems Inc. has grown since he started it from a home office in his bedroom.
“We’ve been growing like gangbusters,” he said. “It’s hard to manage growth like that.”
The business is up to 13 or 14 employees and three vans after recently opening a new office in Mesa.
He said it’s impossible to continue to expand the business in Rim Country because he can’t find qualified employees or floor space to keep growing here.
“There’s no more resources here,” Moody said. “I need more resources. And there’s no more space here. We’re kind of tapped out the resources here.”
Moody was born in Michigan and his family moved to San Jose, Calif. when he was 3 because his father took a job as a mechanical engineer for a Silicon Valley technology company. His father, Robert Moody, served in the Air Force as a chef during the Vietnam War.
Moody joined the Navy in 1987 and served on two different ships in the Persian Gulf — a guided-missile destroyer and a guided-missile frigate.
“Yeah, there’s a lot of pride in my family for the military,” he said. “In fact, my father and I wrote so many letters to each other. It’s so comforting when you’re in the middle of a ship in the ocean 13,000 miles from anywhere to get letters from home. That commonality, that normalcy was so helpful and helps ground you when you’re a soldier and young and you’re out at sea.”
He met another Payson resident who served on one of the same ships. “It was really cool,” he said. “Him and I shared memorabilia of our ship. The military’s tight. We’re shipmates.”
SmartSystems offers military discounts.
He said the military offered him several benefits, such as using a GI Loan to buy his first house, and the GI Bill to go to college.
“I’m so grateful that I had the experience to serve my country,” Moody said. “And it helped me buy a house and go to school for three years. That was fantastic. It really, really helped me.”
He worked at Samsung Semiconductor and then for various technology companies in Silicon Valley.
“I was doing lasers, then finally just got into computers because that’s the common thread in all of it and I just started specializing in that,” he said.
His wife, Tauna, who owned Rim Country Construction Clean-Up, convinced him they should start their own business.
“I was like, ‘Why are you working for other people? Let’s start our own up here,’” she said.
Eventually, they did.
“I met her and fell in love and moved up here and I was still commuting back and forth to the Valley working for a medical IT outfit,” Moody said. “After a year and a half, we just started this business. Because she was a business owner and that encouraged me to start my own business. We did it and here we are, 18 years later, in two locations with 13, 14 employees.”
He said it’s the entire team and the Rim Country community that’s made the company successful.
“It’s because of the people that we have,” Moody said. “I feel like this town has embraced us.
“This business has changed a lot, the products and all the components. I couldn’t do this all by myself. Without my team, there’s just no way I could do this. So, it’s not me anymore, it’s this team of people.”
He said they keep adapting to new challenges.
“This business does not look the same as it did five years ago or 10 years ago, and it’s not gonna look the same five years from now that it does today,” he said. “It is a very fast-paced evolving business, the products and the things that we do. The nature of information technology has changed so much.
Among the services they offer is monitoring a business’ computer systems.
“We manage a monitoring system now, so we can remote monitor,” he explained. “We do remote security, remote backups, encryption, multiple site configurations. We manage systems.”
They also offer computer repair for individuals with free diagnostics.
“You’re not going to find that a lot of places,” Moody said. “ But this is a unique economy, this is a unique area and a lot of the folks we service here, residential service, really need what we do. Because, as you get older, you don’t keep up with technology as well and things like that.”
For more information, call 928-468-7400 or 833-ITTECHS or stop by the store.
