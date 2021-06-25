Wave after wave of kids raced onto the course toward the first obstacle.
They jumped into a portable pool of water and leapt out of it as fast as they could and set off for obstacle #2.
This one took considerably longer as they each crawled through thick mud that seemed like quicksand judging by how much is slowed each of them down.
And many more obstacles awaited as children took part in the Mogollon Monster Mudda mud run at Payson Event Center on Friday, June 18.
It was to be the kickoff of one of Payson’s biggest events each summer, with adults taking part on Saturday, June 19.
However, one year after the Bush Fire led to the cancellation of the 2020 Mudda, the Backbone Fire changed plans this year as the Town of Payson converted the event center into a shelter for Pine-Strawberry residents with trailers, campers and livestock.
The kids’ event takes place on a shorter, slightly-less challenging course, so some of the obstacles hadn’t been set up for the full course and the Gladiator Challenge scheduled for the top competitors in the arena on Saturday night.
The town wasn’t able to hold any of the events last year. So, at least the children got to enjoy cooling off from the heat in the water.
And the mud.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
