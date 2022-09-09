Barbie Miller ventured out into the calm after a monsoon storm — and gasped.
The rainbow arched against the black, retreating storm clouds — which had pelted her family ranch in Strawberry just moments before.
She pulled out her cell phone, snapped a picture and sent the photo to Joe Salas, who sent it along to me. I savored the capture light, marveling at the illusions created when photons cast into space by the distant sun bounce around in raindrops.
The rainbow marked yet another storm in a bountiful monsoon — well above normal across most of the state, except for a few odd outposts like Payson.
The weather forecast last week called for a roughly 20% daily chance of rain starting on Thursday and continuing through the holiday weekend, rising to more like 40%-60% chance of rain next weekend.
The National Weather Service says that the “orientation of the upper ridge” has cut off the monsoon for the “foreseeable future” and will lead to higher temperatures. That includes an excessive heat warning in the Valley and most of western Arizona. Rim Country and the White Mountains still have a chance of rain — but we’ll also get temperatures in the 90s most days.
So far this monsoon, Show Low, Heber and much of the White Mountains have enjoyed a wet monsoon — with rainfall 50% above normal in many areas.
By contrast, Payson has pretty much had a normal monsoon. Payson received 2.28 inches in July and 3.12 inches in August. But that only made up for a dry spring. Payson got half an inch in January, almost an inch in February and again in April — but only a third of an inch in the next three months. The July monsoon nearly equaled the total from the proceeding six months.
Payson normally gets 7.09 inches of rain during the monsoon — which officially ends at the end of September. But 2021 set a record at 14.74 inches. The driest monsoon total on record came in 1979 — a paltry 2.9 inches.
Meanwhile, the Navajo Reservation has enjoyed a respite from the drought — which before the monsoon had hit northern Apache and Navajo counties hard. Of course, the weather being fickle — portions of the Navajo Reservation have gone from drought to flooding in the past few weeks. Window Rock has gotten nearly double it’s normal monsoon total, mostly delivered in a few violent storms.
The streams are brimming — with the Salt River dashing along at seven times normal for this time of year. The Verde River is flowing at not quite twice normal — and the frenetic Tonto Creek at about 2,300 times normal — as of Monday this week.
Well don’t complain — even if the weeds have run riot and floods have been rushing off the fire scars.
Because it probably won’t last, according to the National Weather Service.
In fact, the forecast for the next three months predicts rainfall perhaps 30% below normal — thanks to stubborn La Niña sea-surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific. Normally, La Niña conditions cause the storm-steering jet stream to shift north — hitting Canada and the Pacific Northwest with storms that might have otherwise dropped snow and rain on Arizona.
This means the worst drought in 1,000 years will likely persist in much of the West this winter — adding to the deepening water supply crisis on the Colorado River, which supplies some 40 million people in the West.
Moreover, the long-range forecast also calls for Arizona fall and winter temperatures way above normal. That’s bad news since it means that any snow that falls will melt away faster and sooner. This can only worsen the water shortage in the Rocky Mountains, which has driven Lake Mead and Lake Powell to the lowest levels since they first filled. Arizona may lose most of its Colorado River allotment as a result.
Still, it was a beautiful rainbow.
Strictly speaking rainbows are an optical illusion — unless you believe the Bible version that they’re God’s promise not to drown us (most of us) again.
Scientifically, we usually see rainbows when the sun’s at our back and the sky in front of us is full of water droplets. The photons blasted out of the sun travel 93 million miles, pass over our heads and smack into the spherical droplets of water. They bounce off the back of the raindrop and pass again through the front of the droplet. The passage through the water effectively bends the light, separating the white light into its different wavelengths — representing red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. Red light has a wavelength of 650 nanometers and violet about 400 nanometers. That’s why red is on top and violet is on the bottom of a rainbow’s arc. That’s also why the rainbow has six (or seven) distinct colors — the wavelengths have separated. If you had better eyes — you’d also see an infrared arc above the red and X-ray, and gamma radiation arcs below the violet.
The reflected and refracted light actually forms a perfect circle — but we can only see the half circle above the horizon. The rainbow is produced when the light hits raindrops that are at an angle of precisely 42 degrees from the viewer. So every viewer sees a rainbow differently — depending on that angle.
If you turn around and the conditions are just right — you might see a glow — caused by the photons on the way to the rainbow backlighting raindrops. Sometimes, you’ll see a double rainbow — caused by light getting refracted twice from inside the raindrop. In that case, the secondary rainbow is reflected twice — which reverses the order of the colors.
So thanks — Barbie — for the rainbow.
Makes me optimistic the Creator’s still putting up with us — despite our inequities.
And it makes me love the monsoon.
Never mind the floods.
Or the looming worries about another La Niña winter.
