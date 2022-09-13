California's suffer an intense heat wave on top of an historic drought. Wildfires burst out all over the state over the weekend - killing at least four people, consuming hundreds of homes and forcing thousands to evacuate.
Heat, drought and climate change have dramatically increased the fire season throughout the West — especially in California. However, a monsoon that delivered about 150% of the normal rainfall in Arizona has doused the fire season here.
Although the Arizona monsoon hit the pause button — the National Weather Service predicts near-normal rainfall — and minimal wildfire potential — through September in Arizona.
Contrast that to California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Texas and other western states, dealing with a plague of wildfires amidst a historic drought and a blistering heat wave.
The national wildfire preparedness level has hit four — one short of the emergency level in which resources are essentially maxed out. About 70 active, large wildfires have burned some 500,000 acres in eight states. Hundreds of other smaller fires have started — most from human causes. A total of 13,000 firefighters are on the front line. The list of major active fires includes 27 in Idaho, 10 in Montana, nine in Oregon, seven in California, seven in Washington, two in Florida, two in Texas and one in Utah — with many more smaller fires also burning.
None of the active fires are in Arizona.
So far this year, 49,000 wildfires have charred 6.3 million acres. That compares to 43,000 fires that burned 5 million acres at this point in the fire season last year.
Thank the monsoon, with rainfall overall about 150% of normal. Many areas in western Arizona got three times their normal monsoon rain, according to the Weather Service’s September fire outlook.
The forecast calls for a wet-to-normal monsoon in September, despite a week of hot, dry weather. The monsoon should take us through September — before it gives way to another La Niña winter forecast to be drier and warmer than normal.
“Despite a drier start, September is expected to continue the above normal precipitation trend due to the combination of more storm systems passing to the north and some periods of enhanced moist easterly flow,” said the fire forecast for September. “Near to below normal temperatures are forecast through September as well. Although widespread above normal significant fire potential is unlikely across the eastern plains of New Mexico during September, some local areas could be more active during drier than normal periods. The months of October into December will likely turn drier overall, with temperatures near to slightly above normal overall. This trend, although drier and milder than normal, is occurring in the wake of an impressive monsoonal period resulting in significant fire potential remaining normal areawide.”
The forecast concluded, “The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) forecasts above normal temperatures across the West and Northeast in September, expanding across much of the country for the fall. Below normal precipitation is likely for the fall across much of the U.S. from the Great Basin eastward into the Appalachians, with small areas of above normal precipitation forecast for portions of Florida and Washington.
Drought improvement is anticipated across much of the Southwest into the southern Plains, mainly due to anticipated rain through mid-September before drier conditions prevail.”
