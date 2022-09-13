Although the Arizona monsoon hit the pause button — the National Weather Service predicts near-normal rainfall — and minimal wildfire potential — through September in Arizona.

Contrast that to California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Texas and other western states, dealing with a plague of wildfires amidst a historic drought and a blistering heat wave.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.