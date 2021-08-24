Payson should have a break from a blessedly wet monsoon pattern this week, which will give a chance for residents to dry out and road crews to cope with the layers of mud.
Last week, floodwaters closed highways, trapped East Verde Estates residents and kept road crews scrambling throughout the week.
Some areas of the state have been setting monsoon rainfall records, according to the National Weather Service — a sharp contrast to last year’s near failure of the monsoon.
Payson so far has gotten 11.54 inches, about 60% more rain in the monsoon than normal. The biggest storm dumped 3 inches in one day, according to rainfall and temperature records on the University of Arizona’s CLIMAS website. The temperature has averaged 77 degrees, about 1.6 degrees hotter than normal.
Meanwhile, Show Low has gotten 10.4 inches, about 58% more than normal. The temperature has averaged 73 degrees, about 1.43 above normal.
This year marks the fifth wettest and the second warmest in the 38 years of record-keeping in Show Low. By contrast, last year’s monsoon ranked as the hottest on record and the 19th driest in records going back to 1954.
The most intense rainfall throughout the season has centered on Tucson in the south and along the Mogollon Rim and up into the White Mountains.
The monsoon rains have killed people in the Valley, mostly when they got swept away trying to cross flooded washes. The most recent deaths were last weekend in Gila Bend, when floodwaters killed at least two people, including a man attempting to rescue a woman whose car was swept away in the flood. Unconfirmed reports raised fears that six homeless people sheltering in what had been a dry wash may have died as well. Firefighters rescued at least 30 people stuck on the roofs of their flooded homes.
The floods have caused less damage elsewhere in the state. Nonetheless, storms in the past two weeks have torn up roads, flooded neighborhoods, caused mudslides off recent burn scars, triggered power outages and spread havoc.
The monsoon contrasts sharply with last year, one of the driest monsoons on record. By contrast, this year will set records in some areas — especially near Tucson.
However, the storms have largely missed areas on the high desert plateau north of the Rim. For instance, Winslow has had just two inches — barely above normal for the monsoon.
The wet, warm monsoon has delivered rain on about half the days in Rim Country and the White Mountains since the onset of the monsoon pattern, when the high-altitude jet stream sucks warm, wet air up into Arizona and New Mexico from the Gulf of California.
The storms doused a dangerous fire season in Arizona, with more than 600,000 acres burned before the rains started. The monsoon does not extend into Utah, Nevada, California and the Pacific Northwest — which are still suffering from drought and devastating wildfires.
So far this year, 40,000 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres in the U.S., despite the best efforts of 25,000 wildland firefighters. That’s not as bad as last year — but the fire season could stretch on into November in much of the West.
The monsoon rains have banished extreme drought from the southern two-thirds of Arizona — although northern Apache, Navajo and Coconino counties still suffer severe or exceptional drought — a desperately dry spell heading into its third decade. The southern two-thirds of Arizona remain mostly in moderate drought. Unfortunately, the Weather Service is already saying the odds are we’ll have another dry winter.
The uneven blessings of the monsoon were underscored last week by the declaration of the first water shortage on the Colorado River since Lake Mead and Lake Powell filled in the 1960s. Both of those giant reservoirs have dwindled to about half full, prompting the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to declare a shortage — which will sharply reduce water deliveries to Arizona next year.
Fortunately, the monsoon storms have bolstered the chain of reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers that serve the Valley.
After days of heavy rain last week, Tonto Creek was booming along at 3,400 cubic feet per second — some 2,400 times its normal flow. The Verde River swelled to 1,641 acre-feet and the Salt River gushed at 2,600 acre-feet — both far above normal.
As a result, the Salt and Verde river reservoirs were in good shape.
The massive Roosevelt Lake reservoir had risen to 69% full — with 1.1 million acre-feet in storage. SRP’s daily water report indicated that 2.3 inches fell on the Salt River watershed on Tuesday. In just 24 hours, an additional 28,000 acre-feet flowed into the reservoir.
The C.C. Cragin Reservoir remained at 29% full, after a bone dry winter and spring that curtailed water deliveries to Payson and nearly dried up the East Verde before the monsoon hit. As of last Wednesday, the East Verde at Crackerjack Road was flowing at 15 cubic feet per second — after flood flows had diminished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!