The monsoon has settled in over northern Arizona, bringing with it isolated flooding in portions of Rim Country.
So far the monsoon has dumped 3.06 inches of rain on Payson — just barely less than normal, according to the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff.
That was still enough to drive localized flooding, including in Tonto Basin.
Residents there said a storm Saturday was one of the worst they had ever seen.
“Trees down, boats flipped on the lake, flooding, mud and water everywhere,” said Suzanne Alsum, who owns a second home in the area. “Intense wind and over three inches of rain in one hour.”
The East Verde River got so swollen with brown water that residents of East Verde Park couldn’t get in or out for hours at a time. One report said the rush of water stemmed from a cloudburst in Pine that dumped three inches in an hour.
Other areas have reported a lot more rain. Show Low has gotten 5.51 inches — a full 2.69 inches more than normal.
Mostly, the monsoon has lived up to its “wetter than normal” forecast. Only Payson, Prescott and Seligman have reported lower than normal rainfall — but just barely.
Other areas have been getting drenched. Sunset Crater National Monument was facing multiple wildfires before the monsoon blew into town. But since the monsoon started the weather station there has reported 8.05 inches — nearly 5 inches more than normal.
The Walnut Canyon, Bellemont, Prescott and Heber weather stations have all gotten much more rain than normal — often double the long-term average for the monsoon.
The weather forecast calls for more of the same on into next week.
The wet monsoon has produced significant flooding in Flagstaff and areas of the Valley.
In Apache Junction, floods resulted in some dramatic rescues, as runoff turned dry creek beds into swollen rivers. On July 28, police saved a woman trapped in her car in the normally dry Weekes Wash, moments before rising floodwaters submerged the vehicle. Her 11-week-old puppy was washed away and was not recovered.
Flagstaff has received 3.82 inches so far during the monsoon — nearly an inch more than normal.
The succession of monsoon storms in the past week has filled local rivers.
On Tuesday, the Salt River at Roosevelt Lake was flowing at 234% of normal. The Verde River was flowing at 140% of normal. Roosevelt stood at 63% full, in sharp contrast to the nearly empty Colorado River reservoirs of Lake Mead and Lake Powell — now at their lowest levels since both reservoirs were first filled.
The C.C. Cragin Reservoir on which Payson depends for its long-term water supply, stood at 48% full — despite weeks of water deliveries to Payson and the Salt River Project reservoirs in the Valley.
The area mostly along the Mogollon Rim now ranks as “abnormally dry.” Most of the rest of the state is now in moderate drought, with severe drought in the areas along the border with Mexico and extreme drought in a strip along the Colorado River.
