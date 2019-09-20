The 2019 Mogollon Monster 100-Mile Race, Sept. 13-15, had a turnout of 202 participants.
This challenging trail race through the Mogollon Rim includes three different race distances — a 100-mile, 105K and a 35K. Because the race is so challenging, entrants in the 100-mile qualify by completing a 50-mile race or greater in advance of the annual event. Organizers say they continue to hold the race on the Rim, near Pine, because they want to keep it small and “old school” so that ultramarathoners who enter can experience the sheer beauty of the area.
This is the eighth year the race has been held and it drew competitors from throughout the world, including Germany, Spain, Mexico and Panama.
Rim Country had a few competitors as well — Trace Walter of Pine and Corey Ruiz of Payson both participated in the 35K, and Margaret DeHesse, owner of Rim Runners in Payson, attempted the 100-mile.
Winning the Mogollon Monster 100 was Nathan Moody, of Los Alamos, N.M., and Elle Spacek, of Lakewood, Colo.
Top honors for the 105K went to Zachary Ryerson, of Longmont, Colo., and Brittany Olson, of Mesa. Taking the wins in the 35K were Andreu Simon, of Barcelona, Spain, who finished ninth in the 2019 Trail Running Championship, and Katie Ellis, of Scottsdale.
To learn more about the 2020 Mogollon Monster 100, go online to mogollonmonster100.com or visit aravaiparunning.com, which organized the race.
