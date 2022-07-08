Kelsey Randall opened Mountain Point Imaging earlier this year to give expectant Rim Country mothers another option for affordable, high-quality care.
“I started the business with the community members in mind,” said the board certified ultrasound technologist. “I’m offering a place that’s affordable for people to go instead of traveling to Phoenix.”
She said the only other option for ultrasound services in Rim Country is Banner Payson Medical Center.
She worked there doing diagnostic ultrasounds the past six years before founding her own business.
Mountain Point Imaging, at 414 S. Beeline Highway, Suite 2 behind Ocean Blue Car Wash, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and as needed on Fridays.
Randall has lived in Payson for the last 18 years since her father moved the family back when she was 9. Her father also grew up in Payson.
Her husband, Kyle Randall, was born and raised in Pine, where the couple lives with their son, Colton, 2.
She said her hometown roots mean a lot to her.
“I just want people to understand I’m from this small town and I’m trying to bring a business here to help them,” she said.
According to Mountain Point Imaging’s website: “Ultrasound is a safe, painless, non-invasive procedure that uses sound waves to examine the structure and function of soft tissues. It can diagnose a variety of conditions, monitor blood flow or blockages, check nodules, or evaluate the large organs in the body for the function. It can evaluate the reproductive system or to view an embryo or fetus within a woman’s uterus to assess growth and development.”
There are several types of ultrasounds. They offer diagnostic and non-diagnostic ultrasounds.
“Diagnostic ultrasounds need a doctor’s order, the radiologist will send the report to the referring doctor,” according to the website. “Non-diagnostic ultrasounds are not read by the radiologist and therefore do not need a doctor’s order. Non-diagnostic ultrasounds do not replace the ultrasounds needed by the doctor.”
Randall is pleased to include several non-diagnostic services.
“I also do ultrasounds that are just fun for expectant moms to see their babies,” she said. “When the mom’s around 30 weeks, then I can do 3D images of the babies.”
Those cost $115. Prices vary, starting at $45 “for moms to just see their babies like in the first trimester and see if they’re pregnant,” she said.
“There’s a whole bunch of different packages.”
Diagnostic ultrasounds range in price from $150-$165.
“I have two board certified radiologists that will read all of your exams,” she said of the diagnostic ultrasounds. The fee for their services are included.
“With the diagnostic, when we mention the price, all radiologist fees are included,” she said. “There are no surprise bills.”
They don’t take insurance but hope to in the future.
“We are cash/debit/credit only right now,” Randall said.
Check with your insurance provider to see if they will reimburse you.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 928-474-3582. You may also make an appointment and find out more information at www.MountainPointImaging.com.
