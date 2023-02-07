Arizona Game and Fish Commission Chairman James Goughnour presents the Chairman’s Award to Mogollon Sporting Association President Craig Swartwood during the AZGF Commission banquet in Phoenix on January 28.
George Andrejko/AZGFD
Arizona Game and Fish Commission Chairman James Goughnour (left) presented the Chairman’s Award to Mogollon Sporting Association during the AZGF Commission banquet in Phoenix on January 28.
The Mogollon Sporting Association’s efforts to support wildlife conservation and youth programs throughout Rim Country have positively affected so many over the years.
And the Arizona Game and Fish Commission recognized the nonprofit organization’s efforts over the past three decades at its annual banquet at the Hilton Pointe Tapatio in Phoenix on January 28.
Arizona Game and Fish Commission Chair James Goughnour presented the MSA with the Chairman’s Award.
Several past and present MSA members were on hand, including president Craig Swartwood, secretary Joe Parone and board of directors Ted Pettet, Gary Barcom, Tyson McKee and Jake Swartwood.
Craig Swartwood accepted the award on behalf of the Mogollon Sporting Association and told the more than 250 attendees of the mission and successes of the Mogollon Sporting Association, which has distributed $2.9 million within Rim Country during its 30-year history.
Along with donations from local and national foundations, businesses and individuals, each year, the MSA hosts a banquet to celebrate Rim Country and raise funds to distribute evenly between youth and wildlife in the area.
To get funding, the MSA requires an application process that culminates with an in-person presentation to the board. From the presentation, the MSA board votes to allocate funds or not. Before the presentation, the board works with the requestor to make sure it qualifies within the MSA bylaws for potential acceptance. The two major requirements are that the money benefits the youth or wildlife within 30 miles of Payson, and it is sustainable for multiple people to utilize.
The MSA was one of 15 organizations and individuals recognized for their contribution to conservation and wildlife during 2022 at the AZGF Commission Banquet.
Goughnour, from Payson, delivered a welcome talk and stressed that the 2023 recipients represent the thousands of volunteers and wildlife conservation organizations across the state. The selection of award recipients is made by the five commissioners and, according to Goughnour, “all submittals are well deserving of recognition.” The task of selecting one person or group to recognize was extremely difficult.
In addition to the Chairman’s Award, other recipients included a Natural Resource Professional of the Year, Educator of the Year, Media of the Year, Conservation Organization of the Year, Advocate of the Year and several others. A complete list of recipients can be found on the website at AZGFD.gov.
