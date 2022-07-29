The idea of celebrating National Day of the Cowboy at Rim Country Museum seemed like a good idea when the Northern Gila County Historical Society tried it this year.
And as the event wound down on the property at Green Valley Park in Payson on Saturday, Sandy Carson knew it was a hit.
“Oh, I think it’s gone fantastic because we got 272 people through this building today,” said the Rim Country Museum’s president. “We’re getting a lot of local people that haven’t been in, so that’s good.”
The numbers were way beyond what the museum and adjoining Zane Grey Cabin attracts on a normal Saturday.
“This is way, way more,” Carson said. “About 30-40 people would be a good Saturday. We’ve actually had double shifts, twice as many people here than we usually have.”
It may end up being an annual event at the museum. The only other annual day of celebration at the museum is Zane Grey’s birthday in January, when they also offer free admission. But it’s been a couple of years since they’ve held that.
“This is the first big event we’ve done now for two years because of COVID,” Carson said. “We’ve done a lot of renovations during COVID.”
Carson was pleased so many people experienced the museum, especially the children.
“We’ve had a lot of kids,” she said. “It’s really good to see kids. The Julia Randall Classroom upstairs has been a boon for us. We have her piano. We have her desk. Everybody who’s a Payson native had Julia for a teacher.”
Frank Tresnak is a Northern Gila County Historical Society board member.
“We had a great time and a great turnout,” he said. “This is for the people of Payson and the surrounding area. We had a wonderful turnout today and I’m very, very pleased.”
So, does he believe this will become an annual event at the museum?
“Well, right now I’d tell you I don’t ever want to do it again, but that’s cause I’m really hot from being outside all day,” he said with a big laugh near the end of the event.
“But, yeah, I think this works very nicely with the mission of the Society to remember our history and preserve it and also teach people who don’t ever experience what it’s all about.”
They offered free admission to the museum and Zane Grey Cabin with plenty of entertainment, including music by Cinnamon Twist, a question-and-answer session on bull riding with Harry Shill. Miss Julia’s Classroom exhibit on the second floor featured cowboy story time, as well as the Rim Country Re-enactors in a skit about cowboy attire.
And Roger Mills, with Wind River Outfitters Catering, set up his chuck wagon in the parking lot and served up authentic cowboy food.
“We did like standard cowboy grub,” Mills said. “I did beans with bacon, biscuits and we did beef tips, steak tips. So those things, and coffee they probably had every day when they were doing the roundups.”
Mills, who is a carpenter by trade, is part of the Rim Country Re-enactors but was too busy cooking to take part in the skits.
“I have a real job, but wood fire cooking is a passion of mine,” Mills said. “I don’t cook in the kitchen at home, but I cook outside on the wood fire. It’s a hobby, it’s a passion and I’ve been able to make a little money doing it. It keeps the tradition alive.
“Chuck wagon cooking was a big deal when they were moving the cattle herds up to Kansas. So, to be a part of that and to keep it going to serve basically the same food as them cowboys ate is, to me, kind of a big deal.”
Call 812-820-6171 to talk to Mills about catering your event.
The Rim Country Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission to one of the two museums is $5 for adults and $10 for both the museum and Zane Grey Cabin. Admission for seniors is $4 and $8, ages 12-17 is $3 and $6. There is no cost for children under 12, active duty military, NGCHS members and partnership museum members.
Guided Zane Grey Cabin tours are at 10:15 a.m., 10:45, 11:30, 12:30 p.m., 1, 1:30, 2:15, 2:45 and 3:15. Tours are limited to six people in the cabin at a time. Rim Country Museum tours are self-guided.
For more information, visit RimCountryMuseum.org or call the museum at 928-474-3483.
