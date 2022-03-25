It’s official: Winter is over, just in case you didn’t notice this week’s highs in the upper 70s.
So now the weather gurus have got some news.
Some bad.
Some good.
For starters, plan on a dry spring and an early start to the fire season, according to the Climate Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
That means the drought has returned — although it’s not nearly as bad as this time last year.
But don’t blame the weather service — blame La Niña — the sea-surface cooling in the Eastern Pacific that mucks up the jet stream and so the winter and spring storm tracks across North America, according to forecaster Brad Pugh.
The drought’s already ratcheting up — especially in the western half of the state. The higher than normal temperatures and the lower than normal spring rains will likely bring on the fire season weeks earlier than normal — unless something unexpectedly normal happens. Already, three-quarters of the state is back in drought — with things drying out by the week.
But did we mention we had good news?
Time to bring out your rain charms and start rooting for the monsoon — which, like last summer, could prove wetter than normal. Last summer, similar La Niña conditions resulted in some record-breaking monsoon rainfall totals — especially in the southeastern portions of the state.
Not only that — but La Niña conditions rarely last longer than two years. So maybe we’ll get a break next winter.
In any case, we’ve got three or four months of fire season to get through before we can count on the monsoon.
So get ready for another white-knuckle fire season. Two summers ago, nearly 1 million acres burned in Arizona. Last summer, the total topped 600,000 — with big fires that forced the evacuation of Pine and a long list of other communities.
The drought still hasn’t hit last year’s worrisome totals — thanks to a couple of big storms scattered through the winter and the lingering effects of last summer’s wet monsoon. Last year 100% of the state sweltered in drought — with much of it in extreme or exceptional drought.
The drought has hit the southern and western portions of the state hardest — not to mention the watershed of the Colorado River. Lake Powell is down to about 25% — and may soon fall to a level that shuts down the hydroelectric generators at the base of Glen Canyon Dam. Lake Mead’s still at 34% full — but that has still triggered water rationing. Arizona and Nevada are last in line among the lower basin states. This means Arizona has already lost about a million acre-feet — and stands to lose an additional million acre-feet this year.
Fortunately, the Salt and Verde reservoirs are in much better shape — remaining at about 72% of capacity. The timing of the runoff and the monsoon cushioned the impact of the drought on the Salt River. Perhaps most importantly, the chain of reservoirs on the Salt, Verde and Gila rivers aren’t over-promised as yet. By contrast, the reservoirs on the Colorado River are legally required to produce several million acre-feet more water than the river actually carries even in an average year — much less during the worst drought in a millennium.
Nonetheless, the inflow to Roosevelt Lake this week was only about 27% of normal. Tonto Creek’s flowing at 39% of normal. Granted, the Verde River was carrying 121% of its normal flow — but the Verde doesn’t contribute much to the region’s overall water supply.
Meanwhile, the C.C. Cragin Reservoir has risen to about 55% full. That’s a far cry from the water that brimmed over the spillway a couple of years ago — but could mean that Payson will get at least some water delivered from its pipeline before the reservoir is once again nearly emptied.
A chunk of central Arizona — including most of Gila County — remains merely “abnormally dry,” according to the current drought monitor map. Most of the state is in moderate drought. Unfortunately, the portions of Navajo and Apache counties north of the White Mountains have lapsed back into severe to extreme drought.
As the National Weather Service summarized, “following a very wet December 2021 for many areas in the West, a very dry pattern has persisted since the start of 2022, mainly from southern Oregon southward.”
The National Interagency Fire Center’s wildfire season outlook for the Southwest says things will remain pretty normal in March, but get hairy in April, May and June. “Wetter periods from late September into mid-October and from late November into late December helped lower significant fire potential for portions of the area. However, the eastern one-third of the geographic area has experienced primarily minimal to no significant precipitation over the past several months, and this dryness has been accompanied with generally mild temperatures.
“As spring arrives, the expectation is for a continuation of a general drier and milder trend, with some potential for larger storm systems to impact the geographic area from the west and northwest at times. By late March into April, it is expected that more of these areas will see increasing significant fire potential. This will be due to a windy pattern and dry fuel conditions that are typical during La Niña spring periods. By March into April, areas from southeast Arizona extending east-northeast across roughly the southern half of New Mexico will also rise into above normal significant fire potential.
“Much of the rest of southern Arizona will more than likely rise into above normal potential by April into May, with areas along and north of Interstate 40 in Arizona into northwestern New Mexico more than likely having the lowest potential regionally as both May and June arrive.”
So sweep the pine needles off the roof, trim the overhanging branches, Firewise the lot, move that wood pile away from the side of the house and ready your evacuation “to go” bag. Then go practice your monsoon rain dance — early and often.
We’re in for another hot, dry spring — praying for the monsoon to set in early.
