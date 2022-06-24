Northern Arizona University (NAU) announced it will provide a tuition-free college education for every Arizona resident with a household income of $65,000 or below, assuring tuition will be fully covered by scholarships and financial aid. Approximately 50 percent of Arizona households currently meet this financial threshold.
“If you are an Arizona resident and live in a household where your family income is at or below $65,000 per year, which is the current median for the state, you have an opportunity to come to NAU — tuition-free,” NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera said.
NAU will continue to provide generous financial aid packages for students living in households with incomes above $65,000. NAU’s cost of attendance for all students will remain lower than other in-state options, ensuring every Arizonan has access to an affordable, high-quality education at NAU.
These changes take effect in fall 2023 for first-year and transfer students who attend NAU in Flagstaff or at one of the university’s sites throughout Arizona.
NAU’s Access2Excellence (A2E) initiative was created to broaden access to higher education and increase attainment of valuable postsecondary credentials for Arizona residents— fueling economic and social mobility in Arizona and throughout the nation.
Arizona’s economy continues to be among the most prosperous and fastest-growing in the nation, while the state’s educational attainment is among the lowest.
“Affordability of college is top of mind for many, and this program ensures that tuition is not a barrier,” Cruz Rivera said. “It’s the embodiment of our university’s commitment to excellence and delivering equitable.”
The Arizona Constitution specifies that university instruction shall be as nearly free as possible. It is good that we are trying to get back where we should be.
