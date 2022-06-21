No doubt about it: They’re making us look bad.
Gila County has the highest opiate death rate in the state — and the lowest use of the life-saving, fentanyl antidote.
But it’s Navajo County last week that laid out its plan to use a $1.3 million, three-year federal grant to get people who suffer overdoses into treatment — instead of jail.
The county will set up a system to ensure people who overdose on fentanyl, heroin or opiate pain pills into treatment — perhaps even temporary housing, County Attorney Brad Carlyon told the Navajo County Board of Supervisors.
“Nationally, we’ve seen a 24% increase in overdose deaths — we’re exceeding that,” said Carlyon. “I had one juvenile in Winslow — in six days he was admitted to the Little Colorado Medical Center twice for an overdose.”
The proposed system would provide 90 days of long-term treatment and support for about 30 people at a time.
Getting people with addiction and mental health issues treated instead of jailed will not only save lives — it will in the long run save money, said Carlyon.
“We need to look at this in a holistic sense,” said Carlyon. “It’s not just — you broke the law, let’s have consequences. Why? We recognize that substance abuse and behavioral health are intertwined. If we can address those — that’s 70% of those who flow through the criminal justice system. I’d much rather focus on the people who are hurting others.”
In 2021, Navajo County reported 30 opiate deaths — more than two every month. The rate of 27 per 100,000 was the fourth highest in the state. Neighboring Gila County had the state’s highest death rate at 34 per 100,000.
In addition, Navajo County had 52 non-fatal overdoses — a rate of 59 per 100,000. That’s higher than the statewide average of 47 per 100,000 — but far lower than Gila County’s 103 per 100,000. Those 2021 statistics come from the state’s opiate dashboard (https://www.azdhs.gov/opioid/#dashboards-nonfatal-overdoses).
Rural counties have generally faced higher rates, thanks to the impact of fentanyl, a synthetic opiate now mixed into many other drugs. Fentanyl is far more likely to cause a fatal shutdown of breathing than any other addictive drug.
The most glaring contrast between Navajo County and Gila County remains the use of the life-saving antidote to an opiate overdose — a nasal spray dose of naloxone. Navajo County police, paramedics and bystanders administer naloxone in 92% of reported overdoses. In Gila County, that figure is just 41%. This could in large measure account for Gila County’s much higher death rate.
Navajo County landed the federal grant because most other counties in the state weren’t set up to quickly create the diversion system that would start with a police or paramedic call and end up getting the user into treatment and qualified for care through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).
“It kind of fell into the laps of the court. They asked if there were counties who wanted to deal with opiates — and couldn’t find five,” said Carlyon.
The county will work with the National Association of Court Professionals (NACP), which will train everyone, provide the structure for the system that includes specialized courts and write the reports — based on programs elsewhere, mostly in big urban cities.
The NACP will collect about a quarter of the grant money for its role in setting up the system, monitoring the results and writing the reports.
The program gives the county the ability to offer people arrested for low level drug offenses a choice between going to jail and getting treatment.
The county was well positioned to grab the grant because it has been working for the past year on the closely related effort to divert people with chronic or acute mental illness out of the criminal justice system. People with diagnosable mental illness account for somewhere between 25% and 50% of the people in the criminal justice system — and often those conditions are compounded by drug abuse or addiction.
The county is training deputies in the field so that when they’re dealing with someone who is mentally ill rather than dangerous they can call for help in the field from mental health providers. This means many of those people will wind up in the hospital or in treatment — rather than in the county jail.
Carlyon noted that about 44% of those who suffer overdoses in the country got hooked initially on prescription pain relievers like Percocet. About 64% have at least one behavioral or mental health diagnosis — and 4% suffer from chronic mental illness. Some 44% have a chronic alcohol addiction as well. About 66% have spent some time in jail and about 60% have been homeless at some point.
“Many get hooked because they suffer a medical condition — then they spiral. They get into the criminal justice system. They become homeless,” said Carlyon.
The program will divert people into treatment programs with frequent drug testing for 90 days — then bring them back into court to determine whether to dismiss charges, continue treatment, go on probation or return to court.
The grant will pay for two new county funded positions to administer the system at a cost of about $150,000 a year. State agencies like AHCCCS will pay the cost of drug treatment and medical care. Two New York based NACP workers will also support the program at a cost of $360,000 over three years. The system has not yet been tried in a rural area, so it’s both experimental and a possible national model.
Carlyon said, “something that’s not in the budget is the AHCCCS cost of treatment — because that’s coming from another program. That makes it more palatable. But if you save one life — you can’t put a dollar amount on it. In the end, it saves a lot of money in the criminal justice system down the line. But that’s hard to calculate — because you don’t see the savings until you can shut down a pod at the jail.”
Navajo County jails have about 260 detainees. National reports suggest that about 20% of jail inmates are held for drug charges. The county spends about $68 a day to keep someone locked up. The county has about twice the population of Gila County.
