Judy Mackenzie couldn’t hide her emotions.
The chief instructor at Patterson Training/Payson Riding Lessons talked about the supporters that made the new Overman Arena possible at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the picturesque Patterson Ranch in Star Valley on Monday, March 28.
But the arena was the reason for the ceremony.
The Overman family, who owns Overman Designs in Payson, is the new arena’s main sponsor.
Growing demand for lessons, particularly working equitation east of handling (obstacle) classes, made a new arena necessary. It features several obstacles for riders to train on with their horses.
When asked what brought tears to her eyes during her address to the several people at the ceremony, she said she couldn’t help thinking of all that happened in her life leading up to this moment.
“I think the emotion is pretty deep-seated,” she said. “It comes from my history with horses.
“I grew up in England riding horses and it was all I ever wanted to do. I studied with the British Horse Society and became an instructor and stable manager.
“However, I damaged my back when I was in my mid-20s and was forced to give up riding. I lost my career, my horse, my hobby and my passion all at the same time and I was heartbroken.”
Eventually, she moved on.
“Over the years, I got myself back together, created a new career in international finance, took up golf instead and made a new life,” she said. “But the passion never went away.”
And she met Shari Patterson.
“Six years ago, Shari offered me a job teaching at the ranch with no riding involved,” Mackenzie said. “In my twilight working years, I was given an opportunity to return to my passion.
“I started with one student and have built up Patterson Training/Payson Riding Lessons into a thriving business that now needs an extra arena. This is the dream I had as a child.”
And that’s not all.
“My husband and I both have horses and I am back to riding (gently) and even competing on my horse,” she said.
Patterson Training/Payson Riding Lessons is owned and operated by Shari Patterson and Mackenzie is the chief instructor. They teach English and Western riding, English and Cowboy Dressage, jumping and working equitation.
Mackenzie is a Certified British Horse Society Instructor, Cowboy Dressage Ambassador and Working Equitation Instructor.
After the ribbon cutting, which was performed by Star Valley Mayor Bobby Davis, four riders — Katie Franklin on Monty, Gary Ferguson on Blue, Indra Lanners on Flash and Kaylee Overman on Lady Cricket — demonstrated riding some of the working equitation obstacles.
Along with Mackenzie, Patterson Training/Payson Riding Lessons employs five part-time instructors and teaches both kids and adults to ride, from beginners to more advanced riders. They have school horses and ponies available for those who don’t have their own.
Mackenzie runs a popular twice-monthly Kids’ Horse Club where children can get to know about horses and try riding for $10 per child.
She also runs a Cadet program for teenagers where they get riding lessons for helping with Horse Club, tack cleaning and other barn chores.
Mackenzie runs and grows the business. Her responsibilities include accounting, billing, sales, marketing and scheduling. She also teaches daylong workshops for Cowboy Dressage and Working Equitation in Payson throughout the year, Flagstaff in the summer and Tucson in the winter.
For more information on lessons at Patterson Training/Payson Riding Lessons, contact Mackenzie at 303-358-6118, email paysonridinglessons@gmail.com or visit PaysonRidingLessons.com.
