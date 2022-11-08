Something keeps drawing Gaia Rynd back to Rim Country.
And now she’s opened Rejuvenate! Assisted Stretch, Massage And More at 405 S. Beeline Highway, Suite D.
Rynd has spent 23 years as a licensed massage therapist in various locations. She returned to Payson for the third time six years ago (first time as an LMT) because she just feels at home in the small-town charm Payson offers.
“I started coming here when I was 21 ’cause my then boyfriend was from here,” Rynd said. “It was always a gleam in my eye that it would be a cool little town to live in. So I moved here for the first time in 1993 and stayed until 1996. I tried Flagstaff for a little while and came back in 1999.
“Then my mother came to live with me. She was in her 90s and it was too high in elevation for her and we moved to Cottonwood. After she passed away, I moved back here by way of Denver and Phoenix. I moved around a little, trying to find the right place. I could have moved anywhere. I just chose to move back here.”
Why?
“I’m from a small town, Bensenville, Ill.,” she said. “It was a small town. Now you can’t tell where Chicago ends and Bensenville starts.
“What I liked about Payson is people wouldn’t pass by a stranger without saying ‘hello.’ It was like we were all one big happy family, even though we didn’t know each other. I think people became afraid of each other during the worst of COVID(-19), so I hope that comes back. It’s come back a little bit, but I don’t think it’s what it was.”
Her business held a grand opening on Sept. 22 and offers a variety of services. Rynd is a certified lymphatic therapist, certified stretch coach and medical massage therapist.
“I do any kind of pressure anybody wants,” Rynd said.
Those services include deep tissue and relaxation massage, as well as lymphatic drainage, which is a way to detoxify the body, among others.
“I do other techniques,” she said. “When you’ve been at it 23 years, you take a lot of CEU (continuing education credits) and keep expanding.”
Assisted stretching is another popular service.
And she recently added Ionic Foot Spa.
“There’s an ionic core in the water that, through diffusion, draws toxins from your body,” Rynd said. “Water starts out clear and over 30 minutes time the water turns either brown, which shows live toxicity, copper color is from your joints and black is toxic chemicals. I’ve only had the water turn black with one lady and I think it was from alcohol. If you are damaging your liver, you sure want to get the damage out of there.”
She said it’s important to learn what’s going on in your body and the Ionic Foot Spa.
“A blood test will only reveal a problem with the liver if it’s diseased and already gone,” Rynd said. “This procedure helps prevent problems down the road.”
She’ll add to the services she offers if she finds qualified natural health professionals such as an acupuncturist, another massage therapist or a health coach, although she’s studying to add that to her list of certifications.
Her administrative assistant is Donnalyn Williams, who worked with her husband, chiropractor Dr. Chuck, for 23 years in the office Rynd’s business now occupies.
Rejuvenate! Assisted Stretch, Massage And More is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and evenings and Saturdays by appointment only.
To make an appointment or to find out more information, call 928-978-8535 or visit StretchAnd MassageInPayson.com.
