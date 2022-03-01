From left, Ocean Blue Car Wash’s Alex Lazar, Kyle Coldiron and Orlando Lazar ouside their new Payson business. The Lazar brothers are the general managers for the six car washes they run in Arizona and Coldiron is the operations manager.
The line of cars backed up to the road within minutes of Ocean Blue Car Wash opening at 400 S. Beeline Hwy. on Feb. 18.
Free car washes draw quite a crowd.
The business offered free washes for the first few days.
Ocean Blue is offering a deal through the end of March for a free car wash every day for two months (60 washes) for just a $5 sign-up fee. You can cancel at any time. If you decide to continue on the monthly plan, you’ll be billed 60 days later for the full fee of the monthly plan you chose. Monthly plans range in price from $19.99 for a basic soap and water wash to $49.99 a month.
They’re currently charging $7 for their cheapest (basic) single wash.
Brothers Orlando and Alex Lazar opened their first car wash in Scottsdale in 2004. They opened two more in the Valley before turning their focus to other areas.
They sold those three Valley locations and now have two car washes in Prescott, two more in Prescott Valley, one in Cottonwood and now one in Payson.
They plan to open a car wash in Flagstaff in November and add a third Prescott Valley location next year.
Their business model is simple.
“We provide a great wash at a fair price,” said Orlando Lazar. “And we offer state-of-the-art equipment and top-of-the-line chemicals, products, services and amenities.”
He said their reverse osmosis water prevents hard water spots, making for spot-free air drying. They’ll also provide free self-serve micro-fiber cloths if customers want to hand dry their vehicles or touch up any areas.
They feature 20 free vacuum bays.
He said they recycle a lot of the water they use.
“We reclaim and reuse a lot of the water,” Orlando Lazar said. “We don’t really use that much water. You actually use more at home washing your car yourself. So we’re not just wasting it down the drain.”
He said they like to take an active role in the community.
“We get involved in all the fundraisers and charities in any city or town we’re in,” Orlando Lazar said. “We like to get involved in the community.”
