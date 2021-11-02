The ambitious vision brothers Bob and Gary Jackson had when they purchased Payson Golf Club in December 2019 is coming into sharp focus.
PGC, a public golf course, recently opened Fairways Restaurant, one of the key pieces in a multi-layered project expected to continue for about five more years.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Bobby Davis, PGC sales and marketing director. “For the last two years, I’ve been selling a concept of what we’re going to do.”
PGC has increased its membership in the last two years.
“We have over 200 members and we’re very excited with our membership progress and opening up the Fairways Restaurant because it’s a family gathering place,” Davis said. “One of our missions is to provide a great experience, so we’re very pleased with the restaurant opening.”
Eight months of work transformed the old bar at PGC into a dining destination. “It’s a brand new restaurant,” Davis said. “We have a new kitchen, remodeled the dining room, added two party rooms and made the women’s and men’s restrooms ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.”
Randy Ortega Sr. is the executive chef.
“Chef Randy has been with us for about 15 months,” Davis said. “He’s been cooking off a barbecue grill for the last year and two months. Now, we have a full kitchen to support the dining room and outside events.”
The brothers are the two major investors, with Davis and Bob Jackson’s son, Rob Jackson, the two other ownership partners.
It’s just one part of a plan to transform PGC.
They recently paved the dirt parking lot and the cart path between the cart barn and the #9 green.
“We got a brand new nice paved parking lot with dark sky-compliant lighting,” Davis said. “And the cart path between the cart barn and #9 green was just dirt, and we also paved that. So, now we can keep the carts much cleaner and more organized.”
Also among the current projects in the master plan is the outdoor patio they’re adding, called the Backyard at PGC Fairways.
“We’re working on an outside kitchen for the patio,” Davis said. “We just laid two truckloads of sod for that, and it looks really good. We’ll have weddings there and a game area — just a big party area, a family gathering place.”
The putting green had to be removed to make room for the Backyard patio.
“We’re going to put the putting green by the ninth hole within about six months,” Davis said. “Members can see the benefits of what’s gone on. They’d love to have a putting green right now, but we have to tear something up to build something.”
Also part of the plan is a reconfiguration of some of PGC’s 18-hole layout, which includes switching the #18 hole and the #9 hole, which is next to the pro shop. They want golfers to finish the 18th hole next to the pro shop/restaurants instead of having to cross South Vista Road to get there as they do now.
The Fairways Restaurant is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every day except Mondays, with dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-8 on Fridays and Saturdays. Happy hour featuring appetizers is from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The bar is open until 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Drinks and snacks are available via cart service on the course from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Mondays.
The master plan also calls for a five-year four-phase project building 240 villas/townhouses along Country Club Drive/Doll Baby Road with an expected finish in 2027. Each phase features 60 townhouses. That project will also result in reconfiguring some holes.
“We’re going to keep it an 18-hole golf course,” Davis said. “There were some questions about that. After we finish Phase I of the villas project, we’ll have to reconfigure holes #1 and #2 to make room for the villas, but we’re trying to be very minimal about the other changes because it’s so expensive to replace the greens. We had to do that on #13, #14 and #16 at the cost of $27,000 because of rain damage. We had so much rain, it washed out the greens and we had to replace them.”
They hope to break ground on Phase I of the villas/townhouse project in February.
“The town has approved Phase I (60 townhouses),” Davis said. “The subdivision has been approved, but we’re negotiating with the town what we’re going to do with our side of Country Club as far as sidewalks, etc.”
Davis said the project will represent a huge economic boost for the town.
“That’ll be an over $200 million impact on Payson, as far as going into the economy, because they’ll be buying the homes which include membership to Payson Golf Club,” Davis said.
“Our mission is to create a gathering place for the community centered on recreational golf and a quality membership experience.”
To view the Fairways menu or learn about becoming a member or for other information, visit PaysonGolfClub.com or call 928-474-2273.
