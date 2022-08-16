The future of the endangered Mexican gray wolf has prompted yet another court battle between environmentalists and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The recently filed lawsuit seeks a the release of more captive-reared wolves and a much higher population goal.

(1) comment

Bruce W
Bruce W Heffner

More wolves! Less cattle and elk.

