Eric Anderson, Jared Tenney and Barry Standifird are the new leaders of the Payson stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The new leadership team, the stake presidency, was called Sunday, Feb. 2. David Cluff was released with a vote of thanks after 10 years as stake president and Anderson was sustained along with counselors Tenney and Standifird.
Anderson is a dentist and owns Anderson Dental Group. He was raised in Payson and follows the footsteps of his late father R. Scott Anderson in service to his community and his Lord and has been currently serving as bishop in the Manzanita Ward. He has been married to his wife Wendy for 27 years and is the father of four children.
Tenney, who served in the outgoing presidency, holds a doctorate in physical therapy and works at Payson Physical Therapy. He has lived in Payson for 20 years and been married to wife Kadi (Hunt) for 25 years with whom he has three children.
Standifird, of Standifird Law, has served as a counselor in the bishopbric and Scoutmaster. He has lived in Payson for 25 years with his wife Lori of 33 years. They have three children and are expecting their third grandchild.
