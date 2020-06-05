Want a way to burn fat that you don’t seem to be able to get rid of with diet and exercise?
Well, Dr. Mark Meyers at New Leaf Dermatology and Laser says he may have the answer for you.
New Leaf, at 715 S. Beeline Highway, features a treatment called TruSculpt. TruSculpt reportedly melts fat from your body instead of freezing it, typically done with other treatment options. One 15-minute treatment could reduce fat by 25%.
Meyers said he believes New Leaf has the only TruSculpt machine in northern Arizona and one of just a handful in the state.
“The technology is pretty revolutionary,” he said. “This is a very unique next generation machine for body sculpting. It melts body fat away. This uses heat. The old method was called Cool Sculpting and froze the fat. You’d lose a portion of the fat that was treated. It was an uncomfortable treatment from what my patients told me. The No. 1 benefit of the new device is it does remove or eliminate fat but it also tightens the skin. You could lose fat with the other process but it had no skin tightening, so you’d have loose hanging skin.”
He said another benefit of the new procedure is patients can immediately return to work.
“There are no restrictions, nothing to do afterwards,” he said. “With the freezing, you can get bruised and you can get some side effects.”
Meyers figures he’s done about 30 procedures since the machine arrived in December.
He said patients feel the heat, but it’s not painful.
“The device heats the fat to a temperature high enough to destroy it and the skin does not get that hot,” he said. “The temperature is about 43 centigrade, which is about 109 Fahrenheit.”
He said patients will start seeing results in six to eight weeks and it takes 12 weeks for the entire process.
“The machine does its job and about 24% of the fat is affected and that 24% of fat cells will kind of burst and dissolve and the body has to remove that material,” he explained. “It will take six to eight weeks to start seeing results but you won’t see the end point for 12 weeks.”
One treatment is enough for some, while others may desire more procedures.
“Many people are happy with one treatment,” he said. “But if you have bigger expectations, you may want another treatment in three months. It’s going to be different for everybody.”
He said you can use the treatment on most areas of the body. “You can use this anywhere on the body that is not too close to a bone, except for the face,” Meyers said. “And we can do it for a double chin, but you can’t do the whole neck.”
The doctor said a woman was planning to undergo a tummy tuck, which he said costs between $8,000-10,000 and he mentioned this new procedure. “She went home and thought about it and decided to do this,” he said.
“This is for anybody who has areas of fat that they can’t get rid of with diet and exercise,” he said. “Most people have that. If you’re really young, you usually don’t have these areas like hips, back, belly or areas that just don’t seem to respond to diet and exercise as we get older.
Meyers said they have a 30% off back-to-work special right now.
“The cost depends on the area you want to treat,” he said. “If you want to treat a small area like the upper arms if the skin is kind of hangy, we can tighten that up. That wouldn’t be as much as if you wanted to do your belly. The current price would be between $1,100 and $1,700 for that depending on how big the area is.”
Meyers has worked in Payson for about 25 years. He used to commute here twice a week from his Scottsdale office before moving here full time two years ago.
New Leaf also performs several cosmetic procedures such as laser resurfacing of the face, hair removal, and removal of brown spots and spider veins.
New procedures
New Leaf has implemented new procedures because of COVID-19.
All staff and patients are required to wear masks. And they’re sanitizing based on CDC guidelines.
“We’ve always sanitized based on CDC recommendations but patients feel more comfortable knowing we’re doing that,” Meyers said. “And we don’t have a waiting room full of people. We have patients wait in their car until we have a room free for them. That’s a new procedure. More often than not for these cosmetic procedures they will be the only patient in the office.”
New Leaf is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9-4:30 on Friday. Call 928-468-6607 for more information or to make an appointment.
