Salvador Anaya Sanchez plans to build on the success of one of Payson’s most popular eateries.
He and his wife, Rosa Macedo Anaya, plan to open El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant in Payson this February.
The business will be located in the former location of Ayothaya Thai Cafe at 404 E. Hwy. 260, in front of Big Lots.
His father, Salvador Anaya, owns La Sierra Mexican Restaurant in Payson. Salvador Anaya Sanchez has managed that restaurant for about 14 years. He’ll continue to help there whenever he can.
But he’s also working on getting his new business ready. And it’s not just the rodeo theme he’s excited about, but what it will offer.
“I’ll add my own top-secret recipes, a seafood menu and a full bar,” he said.
Work is also underway to open another new restaurant in Payson, according to town planning documents.
An Asian bistro is planned at 203 E. State Route 260, the former location of Cardo’s, in the Safeway shopping center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!