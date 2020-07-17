Tricia Tedrow took over the pulpit at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church May 31. She had put out her resumé because she wanted to get closer to her family, which lives in New Mexico. The board of CPC saw it and contacted her in January.
“I was able to meet with them in March before everything shut down,” Tedrow says of her first visit to the Payson church and community.
A native of New Mexico, Tedrow has worked in the ministry more than 20 years, serving six churches in Louisiana, Massachusetts and, for the last 10 years, in Texas. She comes to CPC from a church in San Antonio. Her largest congregation, which was in Texas, had 120 members; the smallest only 48. Tedrow also worked at the church’s administrative level. The congregation at CPC averages between 60 and 100 members and Tedrow says she has met from 75% to 80% of the group since her arrival.
“I have a heart and passion for small congregations.”
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church was chartered April 10, 1935. At the time, the congregation consisted of 34 members. The receipt of the charter culminated 16 years of work and a presence in the community by the 1st Presbyterian Church of Globe with a Sunday School Outreach Mission at the Payson church’s current location at 800 W. Main St.
The church has seen a number of changes over the years, moving from its original log cabin home into a new sanctuary and most recently building a new facility of its Community Child Learning Center.
The COVID-19 restrictions have put the grand opening of the new center on hold, though it has been in use for a while. Tedrow says the COVID-19 outbreak has forced additional changes for the church.
“Seeing the congregation had committed to building the new facility before it had a full-time minister was one of the things that impressed me,” she says.
As for future changes, Tedrow wants to hear members’ visions for the church down the road before putting anything different in place.
Tedrow earned her undergraduate degree at Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash., a master’s degree at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, and a doctorate at Luther Seminary in Minneapolis.
In her spare time Tedrow enjoys the outdoors and the forest, she loves to hike. “When I was given a tour of the community I was charmed by it. It seemed like a very good place to live, and it’s living up to that.”
She enjoys her balcony garden, reading, craft projects, movies and music.
“I am happy to be here and working with the community and our wonderful congregation,” Tedrow says.
